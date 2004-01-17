PLK Framework Loan

Summary sheet
PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A.
74 Targowa St
03-734 Warsaw
Poland
Contact Point: Mr. G.Jagielski
The project will consist of a number of sub-projects selected for EU grant financing in the period 2004 – 2006. The individual sub-projects will be appraised individually in co-operation with the Commission.
The purpose of the project is to improve the main railway lines in Poland. Most of the project components are located along core rail routes within TEN corridors and constitute necessary upgrading and rehabilitation of priority lines.
The project will be co-financed by EU grants and all sub-projects will be required to follow EU environmental legislation. The specific environmental situation of each sub-project, including procedures followed and mitigation measures required, will be verified during the detailed appraisal of each of the sub-projects.
The sub-project components, which will be co-financed by EU grants, will have to follow EU procurement rules as appropriate. To be further examined at the time of detailed appraisal before final approval.
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