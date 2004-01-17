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PLK FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2004 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related sub-project
PLK E-30 LEGNICA OPOLE (FL 2004 0117)

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2004
20040117
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK Framework Loan

PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A.
74 Targowa St
03-734 Warsaw
Poland
Contact Point: Mr. G.Jagielski

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300m
About EUR 2.2bn
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will consist of a number of sub-projects selected for EU grant financing in the period 2004 – 2006. The individual sub-projects will be appraised individually in co-operation with the Commission.

The purpose of the project is to improve the main railway lines in Poland. Most of the project components are located along core rail routes within TEN corridors and constitute necessary upgrading and rehabilitation of priority lines.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be co-financed by EU grants and all sub-projects will be required to follow EU environmental legislation. The specific environmental situation of each sub-project, including procedures followed and mitigation measures required, will be verified during the detailed appraisal of each of the sub-projects.

The sub-project components, which will be co-financed by EU grants, will have to follow EU procurement rules as appropriate. To be further examined at the time of detailed appraisal before final approval.

Related projects
Related sub-project
PLK E-30 LEGNICA OPOLE (FL 2004 0117)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications