NORTH LANARKSHIRE SCHOOLS PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The North Lanarkshire Council, Motherwell, UK.
Contact: Russell Ellerby.
The purpose of the project is to upgrade part of the North Lanarkshire schools estate by newly build, refurbish and amalgamate into up to 21 new or refurbished primary schools and 3 new secondary schools. Once the new facilities are completed, the private sector will be responsible for maintaining the buildings and providing other, non-educational, services (e.g. grounds maintenance and security) to the Council for a 30 year period.
The North Lanarkshire Council, as part of its Education 2010 programme, has adopted the project to improve the learning environment in its area by addressing the fabric of buildings, over-capacity and need for extended use of schools for life long learning and social regeneration. The project is expected as well to have positive impact to the economic regeneration of the local economy, which forms part of an objective 2 area.
The North Lanarkshire Council has built environmental sustainable development and energy efficiency provisions into the procurement process. The project is subject to planning permission that includes the analysis of potential impacts on the environment of the facility. All environmental mitigating measures required by the planning authorities are to be included in the project but no particular environmental impact is foreseen.
Publication in the OJEC in October 2002.
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