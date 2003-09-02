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NORTH LANARKSHIRE SCHOOLS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 103,382,070.6
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 103,382,070.6
Education : € 103,382,070.6
Signature date(s)
2/06/2005 : € 103,382,070.6
Other links
Related press
GBP 70 million for "North Lanarkshire Schools PPP Project"

Summary sheet

Release date
2 September 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2005
20030353
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
North Lanarkshire Schools PPP Project

The North Lanarkshire Council, Motherwell, UK.

Contact: Russell Ellerby.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 75 million.
GBP 150 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to upgrade part of the North Lanarkshire schools estate by newly build, refurbish and amalgamate into up to 21 new or refurbished primary schools and 3 new secondary schools. Once the new facilities are completed, the private sector will be responsible for maintaining the buildings and providing other, non-educational, services (e.g. grounds maintenance and security) to the Council for a 30 year period.

The North Lanarkshire Council, as part of its Education 2010 programme, has adopted the project to improve the learning environment in its area by addressing the fabric of buildings, over-capacity and need for extended use of schools for life long learning and social regeneration. The project is expected as well to have positive impact to the economic regeneration of the local economy, which forms part of an objective 2 area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The North Lanarkshire Council has built environmental sustainable development and energy efficiency provisions into the procurement process. The project is subject to planning permission that includes the analysis of potential impacts on the environment of the facility. All environmental mitigating measures required by the planning authorities are to be included in the project but no particular environmental impact is foreseen.

Publication in the OJEC in October 2002.

Other links
Related press
GBP 70 million for "North Lanarkshire Schools PPP Project"

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
GBP 70 million for "North Lanarkshire Schools PPP Project"
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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