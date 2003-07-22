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PROGRAMME HOPITAUX DE FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Health : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2003 : € 175,000,000
27/11/2003 : € 325,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 500 mio for the "Plan Hôpital 2007" in France

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2003
20030246
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Programme Hôpitaux de France
Around 100 French hospitals identified as having Multiannual Investment Programmes for amounts of between EUR 25m and 150m.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1.5 bn
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Nationwide hospital modernisation programme.

  • meet the financing needs of medium-sized hospitals throughout France.
  • add impetus to the investment drive launched by the French public authorities under the 2007 National Hospitals Plan.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The healthcare sector is not explicitly referred to in Annex II of Directive 97/11/EEC. French hospitals are required to follow national regulations in this area, which lay down environmental and safety standards.

Tendering procedures applied by French hospitals are required to comply with Community procurement directives.

Other links
Related press
EUR 500 mio for the "Plan Hôpital 2007" in France

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 500 mio for the "Plan Hôpital 2007" in France
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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