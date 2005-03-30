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DOURO LITORAL PPP (IC 24)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 350,000,000
Transport : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/01/2008 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Summary sheet

Release date
30 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/01/2008
20020676
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Douro Litoral Public Private Partnership (IC24)
A special purpose company.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of total project cost.
Indicatively estimated at EUR 600m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the design, construction and operation of 83km of new motorway under a long-term, real toll concession. The project will also include the operation of a further 47km of existing non-toll motorway.

By delivering high quality road infrastructures, the project will contribute to the reduction of traffic congestion at the local level and improve road safety and traffic conditions in the greater Porto area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws to be ensured.

The project has been advertised in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with EC Directive 93/37/CEE.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications