CNA/ICAS II « B »

Summary sheet
Modernisation d'une partie du réseau autoroutier français. Financement du programme 2003-2005 d'investissements sur autoroutes en service (ICAS) réalisés par ASF et sa filiale ESCOTA.
Le projet vise, par l'élargissement des voies ainsi que par l'augmentation de la capacité des principales barrières de péage, à améliorer les conditions de circulation sur les sections autoroutières en service. Il contribuera à renforcer la sécurité routière notamment par des travaux de signalisation ainsi que par la construction de nouvelles aires de repos.
Les investissements susceptibles d'impact sur l'environnement ont fait ou feront l'objet d'une évaluation ou d'une étude d'impact sur l'environnement selon les dispositions des réglementations communautaire et française en vigueur.
Tous les marchés de travaux et de fourniture seront attribués conformément aux directives de l'UE pertinentes en matière de passation des marchés.
Autoroutier.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.