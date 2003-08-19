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CNA ICAS II B

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/09/2004 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 250 million to upgrade ASF’s motorway network in France

Summary sheet

Release date
19 August 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/09/2004
20020491
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CNA/ICAS II « B »
ASF (société des Autoroutes du Sud de la France).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
250 millions d'EUR.
710 millions d'EUR.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation d'une partie du réseau autoroutier français. Financement du programme 2003-2005 d'investissements sur autoroutes en service (ICAS) réalisés par ASF et sa filiale ESCOTA.

Le projet vise, par l'élargissement des voies ainsi que par l'augmentation de la capacité des principales barrières de péage, à améliorer les conditions de circulation sur les sections autoroutières en service. Il contribuera à renforcer la sécurité routière notamment par des travaux de signalisation ainsi que par la construction de nouvelles aires de repos.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les investissements susceptibles d'impact sur l'environnement ont fait ou feront l'objet d'une évaluation ou d'une étude d'impact sur l'environnement selon les dispositions des réglementations communautaire et française en vigueur.

Tous les marchés de travaux et de fourniture seront attribués conformément aux directives de l'UE pertinentes en matière de passation des marchés.

Comments

Autoroutier.

Other links
Related press
EUR 250 million to upgrade ASF’s motorway network in France

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 250 million to upgrade ASF’s motorway network in France
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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