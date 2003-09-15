Summary sheet
The planned investment focuses mainly on: i) exploiting the LPG associated with gas production in fields in the south of the country (upgrading of the Gabès LPG plant, construction of a compressor station in Gabès); ii) increasing the capacity, flexibility and security of the gas transmission network ( rehabilitation of the El Borma-Gabès gas line, construction of feeder and grid gas lines); iii) extending public gas distribution in the areas covered by the main gas transmission network; and (iv) upgrading metering stations and installing a SCADA system for the gas transmission and distribution networks.
The project forms part of the Tenth National Plan (2002-2006). It is included in the Tunisian Government’s priority programme to rehabilitate and upgrade its gas supply, transmission and distribution network, and to improve its safety and management. By contributing to the development of energy supply in Tunisia, particularly in the private sector, the project accords with the goals set under the Bank's FEMIP facility.
An evaluation of the project's environmental impact is required by Tunisian law (Decree 91-362), largely inspired by European Directive 97/11/EEC). Environmental impact studies, mitigating measures and their approval by the National Environment Agency (ANPE) are to be submitted to the Bank.
The contracts for the project's various components will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEC.
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