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BRETAGNE MODERNISATION FERROVIAIRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 136,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 136,000,000
Transport : € 136,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2003 : € 10,000,000
9/12/2002 : € 16,000,000
15/11/2002 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 110 mio for rail upgrading in Brittany Region (France)

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2002
20020181
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bretagne Modernisation Ferroviaire

Conseil régional de Bretagne
Direction des Finances et de l'Informatique
283, avenue du Général Patton
BP 3166
F-35031 Rennes Cedex

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 340 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of the regional railway network and partial renewal of rolling stock.

Upgrading non-polluting regional transport, and contributing to regional development and improved quality of life.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a favourable impact on the environment by making non-polluting public transport a more attractive option.

The infrastructure works have been and will be advertised in the Official Journal of the European Communities, in accordance with the standard rules. The rolling stock orders have been awarded.

Other links
Related press
EUR 110 mio for rail upgrading in Brittany Region (France)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 110 mio for rail upgrading in Brittany Region (France)
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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