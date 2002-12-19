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SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 45,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2004 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Environmental Impact Assessment for Sour Wastewater Project
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Addendum to the Environmental Impact Assessment
Related press
EUR 45 mio for environmental protection in Lebanon

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2004
20020096
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
South Lebanon Waste Water
Etablissement des Eaux du Liban Sud
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
45 millions d'EUR
100 millions d'EUR
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension des réseaux de collecte des eaux usées, les collecteurs principaux, les installations de traitements des eaux usées et les émissaires en mer (où requis) pour l'évacuation des effluents pour les villes de Sour, Saïda et Nabatiyé.

Maîtrise et réduction de la pollution, dans le cadre du Programme pour l'Environnement en Méditerranée ; amélioration de la qualité des ressources acquifères dans la région en diminuant les rejets d'éléments organiques polluants ; amélioration de la qualité de vie des populations locales.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet permettra de remédier aux nuisances liées a la pollution et à la contamination des sources d'eau potable par la création de l'infrastructure de base de collecte et de traitement des eaux usées.

Les composantes du projet financées par la Banque feront l'objet de marchés attribués suite à des appels d'offres ouverts à la concurrence internationale après avoir fait l'objet d'une publicité adéquate, conformément aux règles de la Banque.

Comments

Assainissement de l'Eau

Related documents
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Environmental Impact Assessment for Sour Wastewater Project
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Addendum to the Environmental Impact Assessment
Other links
Related press
EUR 45 mio for environmental protection in Lebanon

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Environmental Impact Assessment for Sour Wastewater Project
Publication Date
9 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88086466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20020096
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Addendum to the Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
9 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88087156
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20020096
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Environmental Impact Assessment for Sour Wastewater Project
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Addendum to the Environmental Impact Assessment
Other links
Summary sheet
South Lebanon Waste Water
Data sheet
SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER
Related press
EUR 45 mio for environmental protection in Lebanon

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 45 mio for environmental protection in Lebanon
Other links
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Environmental Impact Assessment for Sour Wastewater Project
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOUTH LEBANON WASTE WATER - Addendum to the Environmental Impact Assessment

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications