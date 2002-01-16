WATERFORD PPP TOLL ROAD

Summary sheet
The Project comprises the design, construction, finance and operation (DBFO) of a 23 Km of dual two lane all-purpose road that will constitute a bypass of Waterford city. The Project also includes the construction of a new bridge crossing upstream Suir river and 4 km of link roads.
National Primary Route N25 currently crosses the city of Waterford passing through the congested quays and through the only bridge open to the motor traffic. The objective of the scheme is to provide an N25 bypass of Waterford city for through traffic while also catering for the needs of the city. Expected immediate benefits are:
- improvement of traffic flows in heavily congested zones of Waterford quays and city centre,
- reductions in travel time,
- reductions in vehicle operating costs.
At the same time, traffic safety is expected to increase.
The winning concessionaire will be responsible for designing, constructing and operating the project in accordance with the environmental impact assessment delivered under the statutory approval process in Ireland. Currently this assessment is awaited from the competent authority, An Bord Pleanala.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal of the EU on 30 November 2000 in accordance with Directive 93/37/EEC. NRA received pre-qualification submissions from 12 consortia, four of which were subsequently invited to submit tenders by 29 March 2002. The NRA expects to choose a preferred bidder by September 2002 and sign the concession agreement (the DBFO contract) in October 2002.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.