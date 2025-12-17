The InvestEU Advisory Hub is the central entry point for advisory support and technical assistance linked to centrally managed European Union investment funds. It is a core component of the InvestEU Programme, designed to stimulate sustainable investment, innovation, job creation and growth across the EU. The Hub consolidates and replaces thirteen prior advisory services into a single, streamlined access point, enabling project promoters and financial intermediaries to benefit from tailored capacity building, project preparation, structuring and implementation support.

The Advisory Hub is managed by the European Commission and financed by the EU budget. A network of advisory partners implements the delivery of services, with the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG) acting as the principal advisory partner, supported by national promotional banks, multilateral institutions and specialised technical agencies.