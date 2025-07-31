Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
About

The Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) was established in 2010 to finance technical assistance operations in Eastern Partnership countries. Priority areas include private sector development, social and economic infrastructure development and climate change mitigation and adaptation. The trust fund also provides support for capacity-building programmes, such as training in beneficiary countries and grants for institutional programmes.

At a glance

EPTATF contributors are making a difference to projects in the EU's Eastern Neighbourhood.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

bn

Total investments supported

Our Donors

EPTATF operations are financed by 10 donors, namely:

Expected Impact

136,000 MWh per year saved thanks to the implementation of energy-efficient measures

Safe drinking water for 510,000 people

An area of 1.1 million m² of public buildings renovated

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund. 

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. EPTATF supports technical assistance for projects, including upstream studies, capacity building, secondment and internship programmes and dissemination activities.

Find out more  

Geographical scope

EPA EU - NEIGHBOURHOOD INFO CENTRE

Countries eligible for EPTATF funding:

Key publications

  • 31 July 2025

    Trust funds in action

    This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

    African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 31 July 2025

    EPTATF overview

    This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

  • 21 June 2021

    Evaluation of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (2010-2019)

    An evaluation of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), ten years after its establishment.

    Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Belarus Azerbaijan Ukraine Georgia Russia Armenia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
  • 26 July 2018

    Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Contributors Committee: Rules of procedure

    The Contributors Committee of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (hereinafter referred to as the "Committee") has drawn up its Rules of Procedure in accordance with the Rules Relating to the Establishment and Administration of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF).

  • 18 June 2021

    Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF): Rules of establishment and administration

    In its meetings of 14 July and 21 September 2010, the EIB Board of Directors approved the proposal for the establishment of a multi-purpose and multi-sectoral fund, the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (the "EPTATF").

  • 2 October 2023

    EPTATF contributors committee

    List of the trust fund's representatives

Highlighted stories
14 May 2024

EIB Global Donor Partnerships

Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
19 October 2022

EIB commitment to Ukraine’s recovery

The European Investment Bank has been working with Ukraine since 2007. We have invested in the country and supported the recovery of the area affected by the conflict in the Donbas region. Now, with the military invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, our commitment remains firm. Discover in this video how we will support the reconstruction of schools, kindergartens, community centres and infrastructure destroyed by the war.

Infrastructure Institutional Solidarity with Ukraine Partners Team Europe Schools Education and training Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure
12 November 2019

Improving public services for citizens in eastern Ukraine

The European Union & its Bank, the EIB, are helping to boost public services for citizens in eastern Ukraine through the Early Recovery Programme. 13 different healthcare facilities in Kharkiv are receiving financing for their renovations. The project, which includes treatment centres for victims of both the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and the conflict in Ukraine, has been strengthened by a grant from the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund, financed by 8 EU countries.

Health and life sciences Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Social infrastructure

