About
The Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) was established in 2010 to finance technical assistance operations in Eastern Partnership countries. Priority areas include private sector development, social and economic infrastructure development and climate change mitigation and adaptation. The trust fund also provides support for capacity-building programmes, such as training in beneficiary countries and grants for institutional programmes.
At a glance
EPTATF contributors are making a difference to projects in the EU's Eastern Neighbourhood.
Donor funds committed
Donor financing approved
Operations
Total investments supported
Our Donors
EPTATF operations are financed by 10 donors, namely:
Expected Impact
136,000 MWh per year saved thanks to the implementation of energy-efficient measures
Safe drinking water for 510,000 people
An area of 1.1 million m² of public buildings renovated
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Donor-funded instruments
Geographical scope
Key publications
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
EPTATF overview
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
Evaluation of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (2010-2019)
An evaluation of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), ten years after its establishment.
Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Contributors Committee: Rules of procedure
The Contributors Committee of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (hereinafter referred to as the "Committee") has drawn up its Rules of Procedure in accordance with the Rules Relating to the Establishment and Administration of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF).
Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF): Rules of establishment and administration
In its meetings of 14 July and 21 September 2010, the EIB Board of Directors approved the proposal for the establishment of a multi-purpose and multi-sectoral fund, the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (the "EPTATF").
EPTATF contributors committee
List of the trust fund's representatives
Highlighted stories
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
EIB commitment to Ukraine’s recovery
The European Investment Bank has been working with Ukraine since 2007. We have invested in the country and supported the recovery of the area affected by the conflict in the Donbas region. Now, with the military invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, our commitment remains firm. Discover in this video how we will support the reconstruction of schools, kindergartens, community centres and infrastructure destroyed by the war.
Improving public services for citizens in eastern Ukraine
The European Union & its Bank, the EIB, are helping to boost public services for citizens in eastern Ukraine through the Early Recovery Programme. 13 different healthcare facilities in Kharkiv are receiving financing for their renovations. The project, which includes treatment centres for victims of both the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and the conflict in Ukraine, has been strengthened by a grant from the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund, financed by 8 EU countries.