Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska met during the Polish-Ukrainian Economic Forum, which took place in Warsaw on 5 April 2023.

Czerwińska briefed Zelenskyy on the EIB’s engagement with Ukraine. They discussed the EIB’s ongoing support in financing Ukraine’s most urgent needs, including in transport, social and energy infrastructure.

“I want to thank the EIB for its support to Ukrainian companies and for every job it helps maintain. Economic stability is crucial for society. We need this support so Ukrainian businesses can survive,” said Zelenskyy.

“The EIB stands with Ukraine and its people. We are supporting the rebuilding of critical infrastructure already now and will contribute to its reconstruction after the war. We believe that Ukrainian courage and determination will win and that the country will recover as truly democratic and free nation,” said Czerwińska.