G7 Development Finance Institutions launch the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council to mobilise private capital at scale

17 October 2025

The G7 Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) today announced the establishment of the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council (“the Council”), a key initiative to scale infrastructure investments for economic prosperity in emerging markets and developing economies. The announcement took place ahead of the G7 Development Ministerial during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. 

With an estimated $4.2 trillion needed annually for infrastructure investment worldwide, the majority of which is concentrated in emerging markets, the Council establishes the first systematic framework for G7 DFI coordination with investors to unlock private capital at the scale required. 

Read the full statement  

Related tags

  • Institutional
  • MDBs
  • partners
  • Global development
More press releases
10 July 2025

EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine

InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.

Solidarity with Ukraine InvestEU Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Global development
1 July 2025

Multilateral development bank heads and private sector leaders map out deeper cooperation in Seville for development

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group in partnership with the Financial Alliance for Net Zero convened a high-level exchange with leaders of multilateral development banks (MDBs) and private sector CEOs at the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville to deepen cooperation and scale private sector investment in emerging markets and developing economies.

Institutional MDBs Partnerships Partners Economics SDG United Nations Impact Global development
30 June 2025

EIB and CAF unite to drive sustainable growth in Latin America under Global Gateway

In a significant step towards deepening international development cooperation, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean signed a memorandum of understanding today during a high-level meeting with Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) finance ministers and financial institutions operating in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, in advance of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) held in Seville.