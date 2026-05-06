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Nominees announced for the 2026 One World Media Women’s Solutions Reporting Award

6 May 2026
EIB

One World Media has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 One World Media Awards, including the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award, supported by the European Investment Bank.

Following weeks of careful consideration, One World Media’s expert panel has selected three outstanding nominees in each of the 14 categories. A total of 534 compelling entries were reviewed by 60 judges from more than 140 countries, showcasing some of the strongest journalism from across the Global South.

Judges assessed entries based on overall journalistic merit, alongside relevance, substance and impact.  The decisions weren’t easy. But the results are now in!

Congratulations to the nominees of the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award.

Discover the 2026 nominees for all categories: Find Out More – One World Media

The winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 17 June 2026.

Check out our latest news: One World Media Awards

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