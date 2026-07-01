EIB Group Complaints Mechanism outreach and dispute resolution workshop in Zagreb, Croatia

The workshop brought together 28 representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs) and mediators from across the Western Balkans, providing a platform for exchange, learning and collaboration. Representatives from the World Bank’s Inspection Panel ( IPN ) and the Office of the Compliance Advisor Ombudsman ( CAO ) of the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency joined on the first day, contributing to a broader dialogue on accountability and roles of independent accountability mechanisms.

The EIB Group Complaints Mechanism, in collaboration with the Independent Complaint Mechanism for DEG, FMO and Proparco (ICM), and the Dispute Resolution Service ( DRS ) of the World Bank Accountability Mechanism, organised a regional workshop in Zagreb from 8 to 11 June 2026, with the support of the CEE Bankwatch Network .

The event aimed to strengthen participants’ understanding of independent accountability mechanisms, with a particular focus on dispute resolution, while building the capacity of CSOs to support communities in these processes and the capacity of mediators to facilitate dialogues in these contexts.

The programme followed an interactive “learning by doing” approach, combining practical exercises, simulations and group discussions with reflection sessions to share lessons learned and good practices. Participants examined how accountability mechanisms operate, analysed the role of CSOs, and practised designing complex, multi-party dispute resolution processes.

Discussions highlighted that access and trust are central to effective accountability processes. CSOs play a key role in raising awareness, facilitating access and accompanying communities, while mediators help design dialogue processes that foster trust, mutual understanding and sustainable solutions.

The workshop provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives and identify practical ways to adapt accountability approaches to local contexts and strengthen regional cooperation. It also enabled the Complaints Mechanism to further strengthen its network of mediators in the Western Balkans.