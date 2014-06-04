Italian President Napolitano welcomes Hoyer and Scannapieco

The President of the Italian Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, welcomed on June 2nd the President of the EIB, Werner Hoyer, and Vice President Dario Scannapieco. The meeting focused on the general economic situation both in Europe and in Italy, the role of the EIB in the recovery plan and the EIB lending activity in Italy. Since the beginning of 2014 the EIB has financed projects totalling some EUR 5 bn, especially concentrated on SMEs, and in projects aimed at tackling youth unemployment.
EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.