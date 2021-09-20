© Shutterstock

The European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will discuss climate action at a series of events this week during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and New York Climate Week. They will explain how the EIB is raising its climate ambition and will highlight the importance of partnerships to meet global climate goals. They also will outline what it will take to make the COP26 climate conference a success.

EIB President Werner Hoyer commented: “Time is running out to act on climate change. With six weeks to go until the COP26 climate conference, we need a global response now. As the EU Climate Bank, the EIB is accelerating its efforts. We are formalizing a new climate Adaptation Plan. We are ensuring that our clients are aligned with the Paris Agreement. And we are increasing our support for green projects outside the EU, with a special focus on Africa. I call on all our partners to come forward with ambitious climate plans at COP26 to promote a just transition to net-zero, globally.”

Building the Green Consensus

On 20th September, the EIB is co-organising a live online event, Building the Green Consensus. Speakers include EIB President Werner Hoyer; the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Renaud-Basso; the Director for the Center of Sustainable Development at Columbia University, Jeffrey D. Sachs; and the chief executive of the Climate Investment Funds, Mafalda Duarte. They will explore how public finance can encourage the private sector to invest more money in green projects.

Getting it done

Also on 20th September, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will participate in the opening day of New York Climate Week to discuss how partnerships can help governments, cities, companies and the financial sector achieve the global climate targets.

High-level dialogue on Energy

On 24th September, EIB President Hoyer will address the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy, convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The EIB is a co-leader of the working group on finance and investment that is one of the five focus areas of a UN roadmap launched in June. The roadmap was created to show how we can give everyone in the world access to sustainable energy by 2030.