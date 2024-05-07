The Board of Directors of the European Investment Fund (EIF) appointed Nadia Calviño as Chair of the EIF Board. Ms. Calviño, who serves since 1 January as President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), assumes this position succeeding EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

President Calviño said: “I am delighted to take on this responsibility and build upon the excellent work by Vice-President Vigliotti. As chair of the EIF board of directors, the Vice-President has led with enthusiasm and dedication, strengthening the organisation’s reputation and its impact – to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and enhance innovation and competitiveness throughout Europe. She oversaw some of the EIF's most productive years to date, with €14.9 billion committed to the European economy in 2023, as well as significant progress in the area of new mandates like InvestEU and the European Tech Champions Initiative. “

Ms. Calviño stressed her vision to further strengthen the EIF’s work to support the investment needs of SMEs, to foster innovation, sustainable development, and economic growth across Europe, and to drive the transition to a greener, digital, and inclusive future.

Background information

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment, as well as infrastructure. In this role, the EIF contributes to the pursuit of key EU policy objectives such as competitiveness and growth, innovation and digitalisation, social impact, skills and human capital, climate action and environmental sustainability and more.

As of 2 May 2024, the EIF has a new logo, aligning it with the new EIB and EU family logos.