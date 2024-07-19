EIB hosts heads of five largest European national promotional banks

EIB

The heads of the five largest national promotional banks in Europe met at the European Investment Bank’s headquarters in Luxembourg today to discuss ongoing areas of collaboration and ways to deepen their partnership.

Hosted by EIB Group President, Nadia Calviño, the CEOs discussed common priorities including social and affordable housing, the circular economy, water, critical raw materials, and security and defence.

The leaders also discussed enhancing cooperation in operational areas such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, sustainability reporting and strengthening cooperation on deals.

The informal “5+1” group includes the European Investment Bank and the five larger National Promotional Institutions in Europe:

The CEOs in attendance were BGK’s Mirosław Czekaj, CDC’s Eric Lombard, CDP's Dario Scannapieco, ICO's José Carlos García de Quevedo and KfW’s Stefan Wintels.

The next 5+1 CEO meeting is expected to take place in Paris in December 2024 hosted by CDC.

