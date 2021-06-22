The International Economic Forum of the Americas launched a series of virtual discussions with global business and government leaders to increase knowledge and awareness of the major issues concerning economic globalisation.

In this latest conversation in the “Banking on Sustainability” series, EIB President Hoyer and NYC-based Financial Times reporter, Billy Nauman, exchange insights and share solutions on the major challenges facing the world, including how fossil fuel dependent regions can transition to green energy and a zero carbon future.

Watch the full interview here: