EU and EIB to boost businesses in partner countries through €1.3 billion financing

European Commission

As a result of a new agreement between the European Commission and EIB Global, private project partners, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and financial institutions in EU’s partner countries will have access to €1.3 billion in funding to support infrastructure projects in clean energy and digitalisation. This new initiative is supported by a €362 million EU’s EFSD+ guarantee that will benefit companies and banks in the Western Balkans (€99 million), Eastern Neighbourhood (€30 million), Türkiye (€22.5 million) and the Middle East and North Africa (€ 210 million) over the next three years.

The agreement will strengthen ties between the EU and its neighbourhood, enhance energy security and create local jobs. At the same time, it will support the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, the Pact for the Mediterranean and its connectivity and enlargement agenda. It is also an important step in delivering the EIB Global Strategic Orientation.

“This agreement reflects the European way of building bridges based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity,” said Andrew McDowell, Director General of EIB Global. “By working closely with the European Commission, we are turning public guarantees into private investment that strengthens energy security, supports small businesses and accelerates the green and digital transitions. Together, we are bringing enlargement and neighbourhood countries closer to the EU, creating jobs and delivering real impact for people.”

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, said: “This agreement further strengthens the EU - EIB cooperation to provide financial support for investments under the Pact for the Mediterranean. Together, we will be able to deliver projects on key sectors, such as renewable energy, water and digital projects and, at the same time, create business opportunities for local and European business.”

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated: “Through our partnership with the EIB, we are delivering where it matters most for our partner countries: more investment in infrastructure, better access to finance for small businesses, and faster progress on the energy and digital transition. This is how enlargement translates into concrete benefits for citizens and business.”

The package will:

benefit key value chains such as textiles and agrifood, as well as innovation, green and social projects in the Eastern and Southern Neighbourhood and Western Balkans. EIB Global will channel this support through €482 million in financing for local banks.

and as well as in the Eastern and Southern Neighbourhood and Western Balkans. EIB Global will channel this support through in financing for local banks. help attract more private investments in green and digital transition projects in the Western Balkans . €167 million in guarantees will reduce risks for financial intermediaries and therefore boost lending for clean energy, energy efficiency and digital projects in the region.

projects in the . in guarantees will reduce risks for financial intermediaries and therefore boost lending for clean energy, energy efficiency and digital projects in the region. provide up to €691 million in EIB financing for major connectivity and renewable energy projects in the Southern Neighbourhood, the Western Balkans and Türkiye.

Background information

Global Gateway is the EU's positive offer to reduce the worldwide investment disparity and boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems. The Global Gateway strategy embodies a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions. Together, they aim to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.

The European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) was established in June 2021 and is a key tool of EU’s Global Gateway initiative. EFSD+ provides grants and guarantees for investment projects through International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and has a global guarantee capacity of €39.8 billion for the period 2021 to 2027.

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.