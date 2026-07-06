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        Italy: EIB provides €80 million to improve energy efficiency and sustainability at Venice Marco Polo Airport

        6 July 2026
        EIB
        • The financing supports the electrification of operations and low-emission infrastructure
        • Investments will also cover digitalisation, operational resilience and sustainable resource management

        The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an €80 million financing agreement with Milione S.p.A., the parent company of SAVE S.p.A., which operates Venice Marco Polo Airport. In June, the airport was recognized by ACI EUROPE (Airports Council International) as the Best Airport in Europe in the 10–25 million passengers’ category.

        The agreement, which supports targeted investments to improve the airport’s energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, was signed in Rome by Jean Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of EU Lending and Advisory at the EIB, and Giovanni Curtolo, Chief Financial Officer of both Milione S.p.A. and SAVE S.p.A..

        The financing supports an investment program focused on the electrification of airport operations, digitalization, and strengthening operational resilience, as part of the company's roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. The planned investments include the development of low-emission infrastructure, the acquisition of electric vehicles, the expansion of infrastructure for electricity generation from renewable energy sources, and upgrades to IT systems, including cybersecurity.

        The operation is also expected to generate positive impacts on local employment, with approximately 1,000 temporary jobs anticipated during the implementation phase of the project. The investment program includes the installation of around 500 electric vehicle charging stations and the purchase of more than 20 zero-emission electric vehicles, further advancing the decarbonization of airport operations.

        The project also includes improvements to waste management and stormwater treatment, helping to reduce the airport's environmental impact and enhance its resilience to extreme weather events. The investments do not involve any expansion of the airport's capacity.

        With 11.8 million passengers in 2025, Venice Marco Polo Airport is Italy's third-largest intercontinental airport and the hub of the Northeast Airport System, managed by the SAVE Group.

        “Airports today need to accelerate investment to make concrete reductions in their environmental footprint and strengthen the resilience of their infrastructure,” said Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of EU Lending and Advisory at the EIB. “With this financing, the EIB is supporting a transformation pathway that combines energy efficiency, decarbonisation and innovation, helping to align the sector with Europe’s climate objectives.”

        “The SAVE Group has long placed sustainability—in all its dimensions and forms—at the heart of the operations of Venice Airport and all the airports it manages,” said Giovanni Curtolo, Chief Financial Officer of Milione S.p.A. and SAVE S.p.A.. “Our strong focus on environmental issues is particularly significant given the sensitive lagoon environment in which Venice Airport operates. This commitment is reflected in a roadmap that will enable the airport to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. At the same time, the airport serves as a key driver of the local economy, supporting 24,000 jobs—direct, indirect, and induced—and generating approximately €1.2 billion in GDP.”

        Background information

        The EIB Group

        The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. In Italy, the EIB Group signed 105 new financing agreements totalling €12.3 billion in 2025. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the EIB Group subsidiary specialised in guarantees and equity. Its specific role is to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor through its extensive network of partner banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the venture capital fund ecosystem to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

        Gruppo SAVE

        Founded in 1987, SAVE is the holding company of a group primarily active in airport management. The Group operates the Northeast Airport System, which includes the airports of Venice, Treviso, Verona, and Brescia, and also holds a stake in the management of Belgium's Charleroi Airport.

        Through an integrated and synergistic approach across its airports, SAVE promotes the development of infrastructure, connectivity, and passenger services, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and the quality of the travel experience.

        Italy: EIB provides €80 million to improve energy efficiency and sustainability at Venice Marco Polo Airport
        Italy: EIB provides €80 million to improve energy efficiency and sustainability at Venice Marco Polo Airport
        Italy: EIB provides €80 million to improve energy efficiency and sustainability at Venice Marco Polo Airport
        ©EIB
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        Italy: EIB provides €80 million to improve energy efficiency and sustainability at Venice Marco Polo Airport
        Italy: EIB provides €80 million to improve energy efficiency and sustainability at Venice Marco Polo Airport
        Italy: EIB provides €80 million to improve energy efficiency and sustainability at Venice Marco Polo Airport
        ©EIB
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        Related project(s)

        VENICE AIRPORT RESILIENCE & SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

        The project concerns the electrification of airport operations, digitalisation and operational resilience upgrades, under the Venice airport 2021 Masterplan. Related works consist of the implementation of low carbon infrastructure, acquisition of electrical vehicles, upgrade of the electrical network, IT systems (including cybersecurity), waste management, runoff water treatment and other decarbonisation measures.

        Contact

        Lorenzo Squintani

        Press Office

        • +352 43791

        Reference

        2026-237-EN

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