EIB provides €40 million to the City of Naples to support urban regeneration and sustainable development of the city

European Investment Bank

The resources will contribute to the implementation of the City of Naples’ 2025–2027 Investment Programme

The main interventions include the construction of new affordable housing units, the energy efficiency improvement of public buildings and the enhancement of the historic centre

The agreement is part of the broader EIB support to Naples and the Campania region, in continuity with financing for the reconstruction of the Phlegraean Fields and Ischia and with the 2018 agreement that strengthened sustainable mobility and energy efficiency in the city

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the City of Naples signed a new €40 million financing agreement aimed at supporting a broad programme of urban regeneration, social development and climate transition.

The operation, structured as a framework loan, will support the City of Naples in implementing its urban strategies - including the city’s Three-Year Investment Programme (DUP 2025–2027) and the Strategic Guidance Document “For a fair, sustainable, liveable and attractive city”. The main planned investments, with a total value of approximately €95.6 million, of which €40 million financed by the EIB, include the construction of new affordable housing units, the renovation and energy efficiency improvement of public buildings and the enhancement of the historic centre.

The agreement aims to support urban regeneration interventions in different areas of the city, through programmes for the recovery of buildings and public spaces, the development of renewable energy, the improvement of sustainable mobility and the modernisation of services. In the historic centre, the investments will make it possible to protect and enhance the architectural heritage, ensuring restoration works that respect the original features and the urban identity of Naples.

“This agreement with the EIB represents a fundamental step for the future of Naples and fits perfectly within our vision of a more equitable, sustainable city closer to people’s needs,” said the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi. “Thanks to these resources, we will be able to accelerate the implementation of our Three-Year Plan, taking concrete action both on the protection of our extraordinary historic centre. Investing in social housing, schools and public spaces means improving the quality of life of our citizens and making Naples a major European capital, ready to face the challenge of the ecological transition.”

“With this agreement, the EIB strengthens its role as a strategic co-financier of the City of Naples’ investments, supporting the renewal of public infrastructure - including new affordable housing units — and contributing to making the city more resilient to climate change,” commented Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President. “The operation confirms the EIB’s growing commitment to interventions that contribute to the economic and social development of southern Italy.”

A central role is reserved for social housing, with the programme including the construction and refurbishment of housing at controlled prices, the renewal of the existing stock, the integration of ecological transition principles and measures aimed at fostering social inclusion and the development of the civic economy in suburban areas. In particular, the EIB will finance the construction and upgrading of new affordable housing units for rent in the districts of Pianura and Chiaiano.

The project also includes investments in green areas and public spaces, the construction and upgrading of public buildings - including schools, social facilities and sports infrastructure - as well as new cultural spaces such as theatres and libraries.

The agreement is part of the broader support that the EIB is providing to the City of Naples and, more generally, to the Campania region. The operation continues the interventions already financed by the EIB for the reconstruction and safety of the Phlegraean Fields area and the island of Ischia, as well as the agreement signed with the City in 2018, which contributed to strengthening sustainable mobility in the Campania capital through the purchase of new metro trains, energy efficiency measures for public lighting and road safety measures.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. With regard to Italy, in 2025 the EIB Group signed 105 new financing agreements for a total of €12.3 billion. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.