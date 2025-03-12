VENICE AIRPORT RESILIENCE & SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

Summary sheet
The project concerns the electrification of airport operations, digitalisation and operational resilience upgrades, under the Venice airport 2021 Masterplan. Related works consist of the implementation of low carbon infrastructure, acquisition of electrical vehicles, upgrade of the electrical network, IT systems (including cybersecurity), waste management, runoff water treatment and other decarbonisation measures.
The aim is to finance the airport's Roadmap to Net Zero Carbon Emissions, through the electrification of ground handling operations, improvement of operational resilience, maintenance of the highest levels of safety and security, and upgrading the airport's equipment, systems and utilities.
The airport Masterplan, and therefore the Project components, fall under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive). As per the concession contract the Masterplan must undergo an EIA procedure and has therefore been screened in by the Competent Authority. Any alignment to this and to other national and EU environmental legislation, including the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings and the status of any pre-existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which will require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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