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        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities

        30 June 2026
        European Investment Bank
        • Visit reflects renewed momentum in the EU–Morocco partnership and step-up in EIB support
        • €365 million to strengthen resilience and safety of Morocco’s road and rail networks
        • Investments will also boost connectivity and economic opportunities across the country

        EIB President Nadia Calviño is visiting Morocco to reaffirm the Bank’s long-standing partnership with the Kingdom and stepped-up support for shared priorities in sustainable infrastructure, climate action and resilience, at a time of renewed momentum in EU–Morocco relations.

        As the financing arm of the European Union, the EIB announced €365 million in investments in Morocco’s transport sector. These operations will strengthen the resilience and security of Morocco’s motorway network and national railway system. The railway operation also benefits from a €15 million EU grant supporting targeted climate-resilience measures.

        These investments will improve mobility, enhance infrastructure resilience and deliver tangible benefits for citizens and businesses. They will also contribute to strengthening regional integration and deepening economic links between Europe and Africa.

        This builds on the EIB’s continued support for Morocco, including the recent announcement of a second tranche of a second €500 million tranche for post-earthquake reconstruction, with a focus on resilience, gender equality and social impact in the regions affected by the 2023 earthquake.

        The EIB is also advancing its partnership with the Mohammed VI Investment Fund, Morocco’s leading sovereign fund, to help mobilise private capital for businesses, infrastructure and venture capital.

        “Morocco is a long-standing and strategic partner for the European Investment Bank,” said President Calviño. “As the investment engine of the European Union, we are entering a new phase in our partnership. This reflects the new momentum in the relationship between the EU and Morocco. The EIB's mission in Morocco is anchored in shared prosperity, social progress and resilience – focusing on accelerating high-impact investments such as the ones we’ve agreed today.”

        “The EU-Morocco share a strong and reliable partnership,” said Daniele Dotto, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Morocco. “Together, the EU and the EIB are working hand in hand, providing investments and technical support to develop resilient infrastructure and support Morocco's economic development.”

        For nearly 50 years, the EIB has been a key partner of Morocco and plays a central role as the EU’s investment engine, contributing to economic development, social cohesion and climate action. The Bank works in close coordination with Moroccan authorities, Team Europe and international partners to ensure that its financing delivers measurable and lasting impact.

        Background information

        EIB Group   

        The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. 

        EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

        A partner of Morocco since 1979, the EIB has mobilised over €12 billion for transformative projects contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable development. Its financing focuses on essential infrastructure, including water and sanitation, energy, transport, education and health, as well as support for the private sector.

        Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.  

        For more information on EIB activities in Morocco: www.eib.org/en/projects/country/morocco

        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        ©European Investment Bank
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        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        ©European Investment Bank
        Download original
        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        European Investment Bank President Calviño in Morocco: with new investment for resilient transport networks, boosting connectivity and economic opportunities
        ©European Investment Bank
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        Press Office

        Driss Charrier-Rachidi

        Reference

        2026-232-EN

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