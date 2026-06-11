EIB Group approves €7.9 billion in financing to boost innovation, sustainability and global partnerships

European Investment Bank

EIB and EIF Boards authorise €7.9 billion in new financing for innovation, water, clean energy and transport.

Approved operations include €3 billion for projects to advance Europe’s technological leadership, from AI and deep tech to digital connectivity and life science.

Global projects in Ukraine and Côte d’Ivoire endorsed, reinforcing strong partnerships.

The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group approved €7.9 billion in new financing to strengthen Europe’s technological leadership, critical infrastructure and global partnerships.

The operations include €3 billion under TechEU to expand broadband connectivity and advance pharmaceutical research and development in Germany. The new financing also covers investments in energy-efficient and intelligent lighting in the Netherlands and life sciences including biotech across the European Union.

In addition, the European Investment Fund (EIF) Board approved support for equity agreements backing EU-based funds focused on artificial intelligence and deep tech.

“The projects approved this week support investment where tomorrow's security and prosperity will be built,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “We are empowering innovators to scale up, compete globally and secure Europe’s technological edge.”

The EIB Board of Directors also authorised projects in France in the areas of water management, social infrastructure and sustainable transport including new trains and buses, new schools in Finland, affordable housing in Slovenia, business finance in Italy and wind energy in Poland.

The EIF Board of Directors backed a series of investments supporting healthcare, clean energy, the circular economy and business competitiveness across Europe.

Ukraine

Beyond the EU, the EIB Board approved financing for the private sector in Ukraine and for reconstruction in the country. The support covers Ukrainian renewable energy, transport, digital infrastructure and businesses. Ukraine remains a top priority for the EIB Group as it helps to reinforce the country's resilience by supporting essential services and the economy.

Strong global partnerships

Additional operations outside the EU include financing for companies across the cocoa value chains in Côte d’Ivoire and road rehabilitation along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor in Kazakhstan.

The projects promote strong partnerships and Europe’s global voice in support of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

Annual Board of Governors meeting

The new financing decisions come a day before the annual meeting in Luxembourg of the EIB Group’s Board of Governors – a gathering that comprises the EU’s Finance Ministers. They are scheduled to discuss ways in which the EIB Group can further advance the EU’s priorities.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees, securitisation and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 15 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 45 companies, including 12 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.