Ukraine opens EU-financed clinic and administrative centre in southeastern region

EIB

New Ukrainian clinic and administrative centre in Dnipropetrovsk region open following EIB-financed construction.

Located near city of Dnipro, both facilities to improve healthcare and range of public services for thousands of people.

Clinic able to serve more than 3,000 residents of village of Oleksandrivka and surrounding communities; administrative centre offers key services to more than 24,000 residents of settlement of Slobozhanske.

A new Ukrainian clinic and administrative centre have opened in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region following construction that the European Investment Bank (EIB) helped finance under its recovery programme for the country. Built from scratch during Russia’s war against Ukraine, the two facilities are located near the city of Dnipro and will strengthen healthcare and a range of public services for thousands of local residents including internally displaced people.

The clinic, located in the village of Oleksandrivka, is an outpatient facility that will have the capacity to serve more than 3,000 residents of Oleksandrivka and surrounding communities. Construction took place between February 2024 and December 2025 at a cost of more than €718,000, including around €566,000 in EIB financing.

The administrative centre, located in the settlement of Slobozhanske, will offer more than 24,000 residents – including nearly 4,000 internally displaced people – public services including marriage and birth certificates, business and property registrations and residency permits. The centre was built between February 2024 and February 2026 at a cost of almost €1.47 million, including more than €1.15 million in EIB financing.

“Despite Russia’s daily attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, local communities continue to build new hospitals and public service facilities, once again demonstrating Ukraine’s determination to keep essential services running despite the challenge,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “We will remain firmly committed to supporting Ukraine’s recovery through investments that strengthen communities and improve people’s daily lives.”

The clinic includes consultation rooms, medical equipment, accessible entrances and sanitary facilities. It also features a fully equipped shelter to protect patients and staff during emergencies.

The administrative centre includes modern counters, waiting areas, digital queue systems, accessible facilities and integrated electronic services. The building also contains a fully equipped shelter for visitors and staff during emergencies.

The financing from the EIB came through its €200 million “Ukraine Recovery Programme”. The programme is one of three joint European Union-EIB recovery initiatives implemented in partnership with the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Here in Dnipropetrovsk region, this means a doctor’s visit closer to home and public services that no longer require long trips or waiting in difficult conditions,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “These are practical improvements people feel straight away. They help ease pressure on services under strain and show how EU support is helping communities keep going and function every day.”

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, or oblast, the EU-EIB initiatives have to date supported a total of 36 recovery projects, with 12 facilities already completed, including these two new public infrastructure facilities.

“The construction of new social infrastructure during wartime shows that Ukraine’s recovery is already underway despite the ongoing challenges,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba. “Modern healthcare and public service facilities like these help communities remain resilient, support displaced people and create better living conditions for residents.”

“More than 470,000 internally displaced persons live in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast. For our region, which is simultaneously hosting a large number of displaced people while remaining under constant pressure from the war, such projects are of particular importance,” said the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha. “They help strengthen essential services throughout the region and improve the quality of everyday life for both displaced persons and local residents.”

“We are grateful to our European partners for helping our community implement these important projects,” said Head of the Slobozhanske settlement council Ivan Kaminskyi. “The new outpatient clinic and public service centre will make everyday services more comfortable, accessible and safer for residents.”

“UNDP is proud to work in close partnership with the EIB and the European Union to support Ukrainian municipalities in restoring and rebuilding inclusive, accessible, and resilient public infrastructure, despite the immense challenges posed by the ongoing war,” said UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, Auke Lootsma.

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided over €4 billion in financing. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

Outpatient clinic in Oleksandrivka village and administrative centre in Slobozhanske settlement were renovated under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, one of three recovery initiatives supported by the EIB. As of April 2026, the EIB has provided €740 million through these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-government entities are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The UNDP in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.