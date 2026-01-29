EIB Group invests €759 million in 2025 to improve quality of life for Hungarians

EIB

EIB investments in Hungary hold steady in 2025 at five‑year average level

Investments support long-term education and urban infrastructure as well as railroad improvements

EIB financing in Hungary also boosts sustainable energy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group’s financing in Hungary last year reached €759 million, boosting education and urban infrastructure, sustainable energy and railways that are also key to Europe’s interconnectivity and defence. EIB Group funding supported projects vital to the long-term resilience, energy independence and competitiveness of Hungarian citizens and their economy.

The EIB Group’s operations in Hungary last year are projected to mobilise around €2 billion in total investments – equivalent to 1% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The EIB support in 2025 is in line with the annual average over the past five years.

“Long‑term empowerment of the Hungarian people and the development of their knowledge and skills, which are vital for success in a modern economy, were at the centre of our activities this year,” said EIB Vice‑President Teresa Czerwińska. “Beyond strengthening local communities and the economy, our financing in Hungary reinforced European Union security, connectivity and energy independence, helping the EU improve citizens’ lives as an energy‑independent, competitive and resilient economy.”

EIB-supported projects in Hungary in 2025 include a €200 million loan for the development of education infrastructure, a €155 million credit for rail upgrades and a €100 million loan for climate action through Hungarian Eximbank. The EIB also supported key water- infrastructure development in the city of Debrecen with a €125 million loan.

The EIB Group also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), which focuses on financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe.

EIF activities in Hungary last year amounted €113 million to the EIB Group’s annual results in the country, boosting innovation, digital and human capital development, energy independence and the growth of SMEs. EIF activities helped overcome obstacles to funding for business development and expansion and supported local SMEs with fresh liquidity that enabled them to continue contributing to jobs, innovation and economic growth.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €99.9 billion in new financing in 2025, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.