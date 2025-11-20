EIB Group endorses €17.7 billion of support for semiconductors, green transition, energy networks and social housing

Getty

EIB Group backs cutting-edge projects in semiconductors and battery storage.

Major investments in European railways and power grids, bolstering connectivity and energy security.

€4.2 billion under TechEU programme.

The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) approved a €17.7 billion financing package to boost the green transition, strengthen Europe’s economic competitiveness and resilience, and deepen global partnerships.

The investments will drive innovation in EU semiconductor manufacturing, battery storage, and strategic infrastructure, as well as social priorities - including social housing in Belgium, climate change adaptation in Italy and Germany, major railway upgrades in Spain and Hungary, renewable energy projects by French businesses, and energy networks in Greece, Slovakia and Italy.

Of the total financing decisions at the November meetings of the boards of the EIB Group, €4.2 billion was approved under TechEU, the European Union’s largest financing programme to support innovation. This programme ensures that ideas, companies, and technologies developed in the EU can grow and thrive within Europe.

“This TechEU financing package boosts Europe’s innovators and strengthens our competitiveness and security,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.

The EIF also approved several transactions across Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe to bolster the European investment ecosystem and foster social and economic cohesion. These include support for a social impact fund, a growth fund, a securitisation deal in the Baltics, and a private credit fund focused on Central and Eastern Europe.

Beyond the EU, projects endorsed by the Group include clean-energy initiatives in Egypt and Tunisia, the construction of new schools in Benin, and upgrades to railway infrastructure in Montenegro. These projects support the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and foster win-win global partnerships and a strong European voice in the world.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.