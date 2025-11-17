Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Iceland: Powering Reykjavík’s growth - EIB supports green utility upgrade with €100 million loan

17 November 2025
EIB
  • EIB signs €100 million loan to Reykjavík’s main provider of energy
  • Financing supports modernisation and expansion of electricity and geothermal heating networks in the capital region
  • Project fully contributes to climate action and supports Iceland’s 2040 carbon neutrality target

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €100 million loan agreement with Orkuveitan, Reykjavík’s main provider of energy and utility services, to finance major investments in sustainable energy and utility infrastructure in the Reykjavík metropolitan area. The financing will enable Orkuveitan’s subsidiary, Veitur Utilities, to expand and modernise electricity distribution networks and geothermal district heating systems in response to rising demand across the rapidly growing capital region.

Iceland’s population growth has accelerated the need for new housing and expanded access to reliable utility services. The investment programme includes both the extension of existing networks and the renewal of ageing infrastructure, ensuring long-term security of supply for households and businesses.

The loan will also support increased geothermal heat production and strengthen the electricity grid in line with Iceland’s broader electrification and energy transition objectives. The project directly contributes to Iceland’s national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and supports the EIB Group’s strategic priorities on climate action and environmental sustainability.

“Long-term investment in sustainable energy systems is essential for resilient and affordable infrastructure,” said Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Karl Nehammer. “By financing Orkuveitan’s green infrastructure programme, the EIB is supporting Iceland’s energy transition and helping the capital region prepare for continued growth with clean, reliable and secure energy.”

Sævar Freyr Þráinsson, CEO of Orkuveitan, emphasised the importance of the investment for the region’s future:

“This financing marks an important step towards ensuring secure, sustainable and affordable energy for the capital area in the years ahead. By strengthening the electricity distribution network, we are enhancing supply security, and by expanding geothermal heat production, we are preparing our community for continued growth, energy transition and Iceland’s carbon neutrality target by 2040. This is a vital investment in infrastructure that will benefit households, businesses and future generations.”

The loan is financed under the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Facility, a dedicated EIB instrument supporting sustainable investment in EFTA member countries. The operation fully qualifies as climate action (100%) and aligns with the EIB Group’s Strategic Roadmap.

Background

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in the organisation’s Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.   

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average. 

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

Contact

Thomas Eriksson

Press Office

Reference

2025-457-EN

Share

Related tags

  • Karl Nehammer
  • environment
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases
14 November 2025

EIB Group and IDB Group launch transformative initiative to unlock nature financing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) and, on behalf of the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) Nature Working Group and with support of the Brazilian Government, unveiled today a transformative new tool to accelerate investment in nature.

Institutional Partners Climate COP30 Ambroise FAYOLLE Climate action Management committee United Nations Global development Climate and environment
13 November 2025

EIB Global sets up climate fund with Germany and Luxembourg as pioneer contributors

The European Investment Bank Group’s development arm, EIB Global, is teaming up with Germany and Luxembourg to boost green financing worldwide. EIB Global is creating a trust fund for climate action to which Germany and Luxembourg are contributing a total of €32 million as initial donors.

Institutional Partners Climate COP30 Ambroise FAYOLLE Climate action Management committee United Nations Germany Luxembourg European Union Global development Climate and environment
11 November 2025

EIB Global pledges €50 million to reforestation fund run by private investment firm Ardian

The European Investment Bank Group’s development arm, EIB Global, is committing €50 million to a reforestation fund run by Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm. The EIB Global pledge takes the form of an equity investment in Ardian’s Nature-Based Solutions fund, which supports reforestation, afforestation and the restoration of wetlands and mangroves worldwide.