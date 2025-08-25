Europe’s innovative companies get boost as EIB Group launches TechEU Platform to simplify financing

EIB Group establishes fast-track system for start-ups and scale-ups to seek financing under TechEU Programme.

New TechEU Platform to ensure swift responses to financing proposals.

Platform features “Investment Readiness Checker” to debut on 27 August at tech conference in Denmark.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is pressing ahead with its TechEU Programme to mobilise €250 billion in investment by 2027 for start-ups, scale-ups and innovative companies across Europe by putting in place a fast-track system for them to seek financing.

The EIB Group is underpinning TechEU with a platform that will ensure businesses receive timely responses to financing proposals.

The new TechEU Platform features a TechEU Portal with an embedded “Investment Readiness Checker”, an easy-to-use web tool that allows European startups or scaleups working in cleantech, life sciences and digital technologies to find out how the EIB Group can support their ambitions. The Platform serves as a one-stop shop to streamline access to a range of equity, equity-type products, debt, guarantees and advisory services tailored specifically for entrepreneurs.

The TechEU Investment Readiness Checker will make its commercial debut on 27 August at an international innovation conference in Denmark. The event is called TechBBQ. This is just a first step, the platform will be developed farther, with more ecosystem participants and financing options present.

“One of our top priorities is ensuring that European innovators receive the financing they need to start up, scale and thrive in Europe, driving growth across the European economy” said EIF Deputy Chief Executive Merete Clausen. “That’s why we are launching the TechEU Platform, which will streamline access to a variety of financing instruments.”

The TechEU Programme is the largest financing initiative for innovation in Europe and aims to support an additional 1,000 European innovators and tech champions annually, substantially reducing funding constraints for scale-ups. To mobilise at least €250 billion in investments, TechEU benefits from €70 billion in EIB Group equity, quasi-equity, loans and guarantees in 2025-2027.

The Platform also serves as a comprehensive resource for companies, streamlining access to all EIB and EIF financial-support tools throughout the innovation growth cycle including advisory services provided before initial public offerings (IPOs).

The TechEU Programme focuses on cleantech, health tech, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, defence, space tech and critical raw materials. The first wave of financing concentrates on cleantech, aiming to mobilise €18 billion in investments and reinforcing Europe’s leadership in this sector.

More information about the TechEU Platform and TechEU Investment Readiness Checker, will be available at an EIB stand at TechBBQ or at a virtual booth via the TechBBQ mobile app.

Background information

About the EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. We finance investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, as set out in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

In addition to financing, the EIB offers advisory services that help public and private partners develop and implement high-quality, investment-ready projects. In 2024 alone, our advisory teams helped mobilise over 200 billion of investment across Europe and beyond.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.