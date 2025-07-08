Germany: EIB and state-owned ZUG.SH partner up to provide modern electric trains for regional rail transport

EIB

All aboard for modern regional rail transport in Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Denmark! The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €250 million to enable Schleswig-Holstein to purchase 42 state-of-the-art electric trains that will improve regional passenger transport and promote competition in the sector. The loan was announced on 7 July by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer at a meeting with Transport Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen and Bernhard Wewers of the Board of ZUG.SH (the public railway authority of Schleswig-Holstein). “Across Germany, we are co-funding a total of €5 billion in investment for new regional trains, and are pleased to be partnering with Schleswig-Holstein in this area,” EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said.

Transport Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen explained, “With this investment in the region’s main lines, we are making a decisive shift towards state-of-the-art rail transport. This has impact not just for Schleswig-Holstein, but also for Hamburg and – for the first time – Denmark as well.” He went on to say how the regional government was creating an efficient, passenger-oriented transport system by providing trains that are modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly, setting a new standard for public transport. “From December 2027, these trains will operate on major regional routes between Kiel, Flensburg and Tinglev, and between Hamburg and Wrist and Itzehoe,” Madsen said.

Bernhard Wewers of the Board of ZUG.SH remarked, “The EIB’s support and long-term financing is crucial to the ability to deliver state-of-the-art trains and the targeted cost savings for the region. Not only will the new fleet create a more enjoyable travel experience for passengers, but it will also promote competition and sustainability in our regional rail network. Cooperation with the EIB is excellent, and holds many benefits for passengers through this new initiative.”

EIB Vice-President Beer said, “Making public transport more attractive, as a comfortable and climate-friendly alternative to cars, is one of our goals at the EIB. Thanks to this cooperation with our partner ZUG.SH, commuters and travellers in Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Denmark will enjoy transport that is faster, more frequent and more reliable. Our joint efforts are thus an essential contribution to economic growth and, at the same time, to achieving our climate goals.”

Madsen and Wewers explained that the new fleet, produced by the global rail group Alstom, is set to be fully operational by the end of 2027. In July 2023, the contract for the production and maintenance of the 42 new Coradia Max electric multiple units for Schleswig-Holstein was awarded to Alstom, which will be responsible for maintaining them for 30 years. With a projected passenger volume of 21.9 million in the first year of operation, the trains will significantly improve regional connections and access to key centres of employment, housing and social infrastructure, ZUG.SH CEO Wewers explained. The new trains will also be designed to meet the needs of people with reduced mobility.

Next-generation trains for a better travel experience

The Coradia Max trains manufactured by Alstom will set a new standard for comfort and capacity.

They will contain up to 390 seats per train , a major increase from the 70 seats that existing models have.

, a major increase from the 70 seats that existing models have. Each carriage will have step-free multi-purpose areas with barrier-free access for easy transport of strollers, up to 24 bicycles, and large items of luggage.

for easy transport of strollers, up to 24 bicycles, and large items of luggage. They will be equipped with the European Train Control System , which ensures interoperability, higher capacity and more safety throughout the rail system.

, which ensures interoperability, higher capacity and more safety throughout the rail system. The trains will meet technical specifications for interoperability enabling seamless cross-border traffic.

Owned by Schleswig-Holstein, ZUG.SH was founded to finance the procurement and perform the management of railway cars for the regional rail network. This strategic arrangement allows for more favourable credit conditions and efficient post-depreciation train management, which is expected to save the region between €70 million and €110 million over the next 30 years.

Over the past decade, the EIB has provided strong support for national, regional and urban rail investment across Germany. This includes significant investments in better regional trains, and support for the development of modern suburban trains and trams in major cities like Berlin, Cologne, Hanover, Karlsruhe, Munich, Regensburg and Stuttgart.