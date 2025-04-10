AXIAN Telecom receives US$ 100 million investment from EIB Global for mobile broadband network expansion in Madagascar and Tanzania

EIB

European Union Global Gateway strategy supports investments in mobile broadband networks in Tanzania and Madagascar.

The project will notably double 4G coverage in both Madagascar and Tanzania; and will continue the roll-out of 5G sites.

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) today announced a financing package of US$ 100 million to AXIAN Telecom to support the expansion of its mobile broadband network infrastructure across Madagascar and Tanzania. The project will expand 4G mobile broadband network infrastructure across the two countries as well as continuing the introduction of 5G coverage.

This new Global Gateway investment, backed by a budgetary guarantee of the European Commission, will enhance access to high-speed communications, accelerate inclusive digitalisation, and drive sustainable development across the two countries. This investment will help reduce geographic inequality of telecom access in Africa and emerging markets.

AXIAN Telecom is a leading pan-African telecommunications company with a strong market position in its core areas of operation. AXIAN Telecom currently serves over 44 million subscribers and is present in nine Sub-Saharan African countries with its key mobile and fixed operations being in Tanzania, Madagascar, Senegal, Togo and Comoros.

US$ 60 million of the financing will benefit Tanzania and US$ 40 million will go to Madagascar. AXIAN Telecom operates under the Yas brand in both countries.

AXIAN Telecom's CEO, Mr Hassan Jaber said, "The US$ 100 million EIB Global financing will help us expand mobile phone infrastructure in Madagascar and Tanzania and benefit millions of people. This new large-scale network investment will pave the way for socio-economic growth, digital inclusion, and better opportunities."

"Digital connectivity opens doors for education, business, healthcare and social inclusion,” stated European Investment Bank Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “This new investment demonstrates the EIB’s commitment to empowering communities, fostering sustainable development, and driving positive change through enhanced access to affordable high-speed communications.”

Improved connectivity plays a pivotal role in advancing socio-economic development, and this investment under the European Union Global Gateway Strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By expanding a resilient and energy efficient mobile broadband infrastructure, the new EIB Global investment will unlock numerous SDG benefits, including sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, leading to the creation of quality jobs. Fragile communities will gain access to the tools and resources necessary to connect with the wider world, fostering knowledge sharing, e-commerce, and innovation.

The European Union Ambassadors to Madagascar and Tanzania have expressed their support for the EIB's investment and its significant impact on the countries' development.

Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Madagascar and the Union of the Comoros Laurent d’Ersu stated that “This commitment from the EU through the EIB further demonstrates, in difficult times, our desire to contribute to the sustainable development of Madagascar through private investments in the formal sector and thereby generate growth and open up opportunities for all.This investment will enhance mobile broadband connectivity and bring vital opportunities for economic and social growth to all corners of Madagascar. The expansion of 4G and the introduction of 5G in a context of fair competition between telecommunication operators will be key drivers of digital inclusion, supporting education, innovation, and the creation of new jobs.”

EU Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Christine Grau, said, “The European Union is a key partner for Tanzania in advancing the government’s digital transformation agenda. Our partnership is broad, covering policy support as well as infrastructure and investments. This EIB Global investment in AXIAN Telecom, made possible through a European Union guarantee, is a concrete example of our commitment to invest in digital connectivity. The European Union believes that in the area of connectivity, reinforcing public-private partnerships is crucial for a human-centric model of digital transformation to ensure that no one is left behind.”

EIB Global is a key financier for telecom and digitalisation in Africa and emerging markets. The current project supports the objectives of the EU’s Digital4Development (D4D) initiative launched in 2017. It feeds into the Global Gateway strategy for Africa that seeks to mobilise up to €150 billion by 2030 for the development of physical and digital infrastructures across the continent. By collaborating with local stakeholders, telecom operators and government agencies, EIB Global aims to create a comprehensive and inclusive digital ecosystem

Though AXIAN Telecom is operating in a highly competitive market, the burgeoning youth population across countries of operation is expected to accelerate growth of demand for mobile communications and digital services.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

About Global Gateway

The Global Gateway strategy is the EU's positive offer to reduce the worldwide investment disparity and boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems. In a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions, together we aim to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.

The EU-Africa Global Gateway investment package consists of €150 billion in investments to help accelerate Africa’s digital and green transition as well as support sustainable jobs growth and stronger health systems. More information on the investment package as well as country specific flagships can be found here.

About AXIAN Telecom:

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services.

AXIAN Telecom has unified its mobile network operators in Madagascar, Comoros, Senegal, Togo and Tanzania under a single brand, Yas, while its fintech operations in Tanzania, Togo and Senegal are now branded as Mixx by Yas. The Yas brand aligns to AXIAN Telcom’s aim to create a pan-African powerhouse which brings a more streamlined customer experience and innovations that are solutions driven with real impact.

Yas positions itself as a trusted partner, dedicated to helping customers unlock their digital potential. By uniting its operations under one brand, AXIAN Telecom can better serve its customers leveraging the combined resources and assets of a strong, unified pan-African business under one brand.

AXIAN Telecom is Africa’s 6th largest mobile operator serving more than 44 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015. The group systematically ensures that its businesses have a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.