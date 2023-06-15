AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION

The project relates to the design, roll-out and operation of mobile telecommunications network throughout Madagascar and Tanzania including the initial rollout of 5G.





The transformation to a digital economy is at the centre of both Tanzania's and Madagascar's economic and social development strategy.





The digital agenda in Madagascar is supported by the programme "Digital for all", which recognises Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) as an important enabler of economic development and promotes the implementation of ICT projects. Facilitating the growth of the mobile sector also aligns with the Government's broader economic and social objectives for the Malagasy economy





In Tanzania, the newly Five-Year Development Plan for the period 2021-25, "Realising Competitiveness and Industrialisation for Human Development", sets out specific objectives related to the ICT sector as enabler of economic growth. The country's Ministry of ICT (MCIT), established in December 2021, acknowledges the potential of ICT for the socio-economic empowerment and recognises that the extension of connectivity is facing challenges, which are mainly linked to the insufficient funding.





The project is fully aligned with the objectives of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) ? 'Global Europe' for the current MFF period (2021-2027) and addresses the specific market failure leading to under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas, mainly due to low average revenue per user levels, combined, in the case of hard-to-reach areas, with high unit costs for the infrastructure.





The project is not expected to have significant negative environmental and social impacts. On the other hand, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts through increased 4G and 5G coverage (fourth and fifth generation of mobile phone technology). The promoters and their main supplier for the project are well-established companies with high capacity, which ensures high quality services. The investments related to radio access network modernisation in Tanzania, which objective is to improve the networks' energy efficiency contributes to climate change mitigation.





The sizeable hard currency loan provided by the European Investment Bank with a relatively long maturity and grace period will enable the promoters to secure the equipment internationally in order to implement the Project in line with best practices.



