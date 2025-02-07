Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Poland: EIB supports sustainable development of medium-sized cities

7 February 2025
  • EIB loaned over PLN 1 bln (ca. €274 mln) to Kielce, Radom, Rybnik and Chorzów in 2024.
  • Talks with other medium-sized Polish cities are under way.
  • In Kielce, EIB financing will underpin investment in urban infrastructure, transport and environmental projects.
  • EU bank backed sustainable development of Polish cities and regions with €7.89 bln since 2022.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) approved PLN 224 million in financing to support sustainable urban development of Poland’s south-eastern city of Kielce. The first agreement signed with the city under the framework loan covers PLN 112 million and will underpin investment in urban infrastructure and transport, as well as environmental and climate policies.

“Promoting dynamic development of medium-sized cities is one of the EIB’s key lines of action. As the EU’s climate bank, the EIB finances upgrades to and expansion of top-notch urban infrastructure, as well as climate and environmental projects, especially in cohesion regions. Last year, the EIB allocated almost €2.4 billion to sustainable development of regions and cities in Poland,” EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said during a visit to Kielce. “Thanks to the EIB loan, Kielce will be able to enhance city greeneries, transport network and sports facilities, carrying out investments that bring tangible benefits to inhabitants. Through this partnership with Kielce, and similar ones with Rybnik, Chorzów and Radom, the EIB contributes to improving the quality of life for people in Poland, including those living outside the largest centres.”

Long-term, beneficial financing from the EIB will allow Kielce to co-finance projects that also receive direct grants from the European Union budget, helping with their effective absorption in Poland. An agreement for the second tranche of financing for the city is expected next.

“Kielce will use this funding as the required own contribution to projects co-financed externally. We envisage the modernisation of a central city square, the establishment of a business incubator and major investment in public transport, including a new bus fleet. The city’s total investment plan amounts to PLN 761 mln,” said Kielce Mayor Agata Wojda.

Multibillion-euro support for Polish cities, including medium-sized ones

The EIB has signed 24 financing agreements with cities and municipal companies totalling over €1.7 billion since 2022. Including infrastructure financing and intermediated loans, the bank’s support to sustainable investment of cities and regions has reached €7.89 bln in the last three years. Alongside big cities, beneficiaries have also included the medium-sized ones with between 100,000 and 250,000 inhabitants. Last year, the EIB granted framework loans totalling over PLN 1 billion to Kielce, Radom, Rybnik and Chorzów.

“Working together with the EIB is a real step forward in the continued sustainable development of Chorzów. This EIB loan will help the city make strategic investments in key areas such as urban infrastructure and environmental protection. Used effectively, the funding will help improve quality of life for our city's inhabitants and make Chorzów more competitive on the regional map,” said Chorzów Mayor Szymon Michałek.

In Radom, EIB funds are being put to use to build nurseries and social housing, create green spaces, promote sustainable urban mobility and improve energy efficiency of public buildings.

Radom Mayor Radosław Witkowski, said: “Partnering with the EIB will provide economic benefits and help our city to keep on developing, which is what our residents expect.”

According to Piotr Kuczera, the mayor of Rybnik, EIB financing is making the city “greener and a nicer place to live.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the EU, and the Capital Markets Union.   

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024. Nearly two-thirds of which was allocated to tackle the climate crisis and protect the environment. Almost half of the invested funds were allocated in cohesion regions, while €17.2 billion was earmarked specifically for the sustainable development of cities and regions. In Poland, EIB support for economic and territorial cohesion last year amounted to €5 billion, while investments in the development of cities and regions reached almost €2.4 billion. The EIB Group will soon share the full results of its activities in Poland.

