Miha Švent appointed as EIB Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina

EIB

The EU Bank announces appointment of its new representative and remains committed to strengthening Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sustainable connectivity, climate action, energy security, and market competitiveness.

To date, EIB Global has provided €3.5 billion in affordable financial support and technical assistance to the country for strategic projects.

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) has appointed Miha Švent as its new representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). Under the new stewardship, the EU bank will remain committed to supporting the country’s green transition, connectivity and progress on its EU accession path to build on the achievements made during the tenure of the outgoing EIB representative, Sandrine Friscia, whose mandate ended in 2024.

Miha Švent brings nearly 30 years of experience in international development, public infrastructure financing and private business development. Prior to this appointment, he was a senior member of the EIB Advisory Department, where he led the advancement of advisory partnerships with international financial institutions, governments and development banks. Before joining the EIB, he worked for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, leading business advisory programmes in the Western Balkans and other regions. A Slovenian national, he holds master’s degrees from the Universities of Sheffield and Ljubljana.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot, who is responsible for the Western Balkans, stated: “With the European Commission and our partners in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we are supporting projects that lead to improved road safety, a more secure and diversified energy supply, better water supply across municipalities, modern healthcare facilities, and new jobs. With €3.5 billion invested so far, we have increased the country’s climate and economic resilience, while creating conditions for more successful regional and EU market integration. Now, with the EU’s Growth Plan and our new representative, we hope to propel these initiatives even further.”

Expressing his vision for the role, Miha Švent, the new EIB representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: "I am honoured to take on this new role and look forward to further strengthening cooperation with all our partners in the country. Coming from the EIB advisory team, I would like to emphasise the importance of technical support in preparing strategic projects, which is often a prerequisite for accessing available EU funds, including grants under the Western Balkans Investment Framework. Therefore, as well as providing favourable financing, our priority for the country remains to strengthen the capacities of local project management teams, develop and implement new viable investments for the benefit of people and local businesses."

Among the milestones achieved in EIB-supported projects in 2024, the Herzegovina Bridge was inaugurated last September – the largest bridge on Corridor Vc in BiH, spanning nearly 1 km across the Neretva river. Additionally, Sarajevo has new state-of-the-art trams, 40 years after they were replaced, as part of the urban transport rehabilitation project.

Background information:

About the EIB and EIB Global

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

About the EIB in BiH

The EU bank has been active in BiH since 1977. To date, it has invested €3.5 billion, mostly in support of the transportation sector and small and medium businesses. For more information regarding the EIB’s projects in BiH, please refer to: https://www.eib.org/en/projects/regions/enlargement/the-western-balkans/bosnia-herzegovina/index.htm

The EIB is one of the leading international financiers in the Western Balkans. For detailed information on the EIB’s activities in the Western Balkans, visit www.eib.org/en/publications/the-eib-in-the-western-balkans.