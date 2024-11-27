President Nadia Calviño in Malta announces opening of EIB Group office to reinforce EU bank’s presence in country

EIB

New EIB Group office to enhance support for local projects and foster engagement with stakeholders and businesses.

Announcement made today at an event in Valletta by EIB Group President Nadia Calviño, Minister for Finance Clyde Caruana and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry Paul Zahra

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is marking a new chapter in its long-standing partnership with Malta with the opening of an office in the country. EIB Group President Nadia Calviño, joined by Minister for Finance Clyde Caruana and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry Paul Zahra, made the announcement at an event today in the capital Valletta.

The inauguration of the new office underscores the EIB’s commitment to supporting Malta’s growth and deepening its engagement with local businesses, government and stakeholders.

“This year marks the 45th anniversary of the first EIB project signed in Malta, with over €1 billion in total financing for investments in the country committed since,” EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said. “The opening of the EIB office in Malta is the perfect way to celebrate these achievements, further strengthening our partnership with local authorities and boosting support for business, social and territorial cohesion.”

Minister for Finance Clyde Caruana said: "Today’s event is not just about opening an office, it is about celebrating shared values. The values of solidarity, sustainability, and innovation that underpin the EIB’s work are the same values that drive Malta’s vision for the future. With the establishment of a permanent presence in Malta, the EIB is demonstrating its commitment to working hand-in-hand with the Government of Malta, local businesses, and civil society. Together, we can achieve remarkable things and ensure that Malta continues to thrive as a resilient, dynamic, and forward-looking nation."

The new office, to be headed by Lawrence Walsh, will facilitate engagement between the EIB Group and local stakeholders, businesses, and public sector entities, thus underpinning investment decisions and the provision of advisory services.

During the visit, President Calviño met with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana to discuss shared priorities and areas of investment for further cooperation. She also visited the EIB-financed parliament building.

The EIB Group has been active in Malta since 1979, financing projects worth over €1 billion in the country. The investments cover a broad range of sectors, including facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), investing in telecommunications and financing the construction of approximately 750 social housing units across the country. In addition, the EIB Group has supported flagship infrastructure projects such as the new parliament building and the open-air theatre in the Valletta city gate area.

In 2024, EIB Group investments in Malta included an EIB loan of €22 million to support energy efficient social and affordable housing units and a €30 million agreement between the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Bank of Valletta under the InvestEU Member State Compartment to support over 140 SMEs in the country.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2023. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400,000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Accord. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil-fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the EIB Group. It supports Europe's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by improving their access to finance through a wide range of selected financial intermediaries. The EIF designs, promotes and implements equity and debt financing instruments targeting SMEs. In this role, EIF fosters EU objectives in support of entrepreneurship, growth, innovation, research and development, the green and digital transitions and employment. In 2023, the EIF mobilized over €134 billion for the European economy, enhancing competitiveness, supporting innovative entrepreneurs, promoting social impact, fostering sustainability, and advancing the green transition. Going forward, EIF aims to strengthen financing access for European entrepreneurs, focusing on key sectors to drive sovereignty, competitiveness, and a greener, more inclusive future.