Ukraine: Upgraded paediatric infectious disease department in Zhytomyr Oblast opens with the EU bank support

EIB

​​​​​​ A modern infectious diseases department at the dispensary of the village of Guiva has been equipped with advanced medical and diagnostic equipment, improving healthcare services for children in Zhytomyr Oblast.

This upgrade was funded through the Ukraine Recovery Programme, supported by a €340 million EIB loan aiming to restore social infrastructure in Ukrainian communities

A newly modernised paediatric infectious diseases department was opened today at the Zhytomyr Regional Tuberculosis Dispensary in the village of Guiva, Zhytomyr Oblast. Dedicated to providing care for children, the department, which includes a fully equipped intensive care unit, can now accommodate more young patients. The renovation also included extensive energy efficiency upgrades, structural insulation and the complete modernisation of the building’s engineering networks, equipment and plumbing systems. It now offers safer, more accessible and modern conditions for young patients, including internally displaced persons and individuals with disabilities, ensuring quality care for those who need it most.

The upgrade, with a cost of around €736 000, was carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), aiming to help Ukrainian municipalities to rebuild social infrastructure. This programme is being implemented in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, Ministry of Finance and the local authorities – in this case, the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration – with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine.

A total of 13 recovery projects in Zhytomyr Oblast are being supported through two EIB recovery programmes: the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme and the Ukraine Recovery Programme. These include the renovation of four schools, five hospitals and one public building, as well as one wastewater project and two water projects. The third phase, the Ukraine Recovery Programme III, will offer more cities the chance to apply for small-scale reconstruction projects in sectors such as education, healthcare, heating, public housing, and water and wastewater systems. A call for proposals is expected to be announced soon on the website of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba said: “The opening of this upgraded facility in Zhytomyr Oblast demonstrates how we are rebuilding across all sectors, with a particular emphasis on improving healthcare infrastructure. With the support of the European Investment Bank and our international partners, we are enhancing access to vital services and creating better conditions for communities across the country. This is an important milestone in our path toward recovery and development.”

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko said: “Investing in key social infrastructure, such as hospitals, is essential for safeguarding the well-being of Ukraine’s citizens. By maintaining the uninterrupted operation of critical services, we are building a solid foundation for recovery and return of Ukrainians home. I am grateful to our partners, in particular to the European Investment Bank, for their support, which allows us to implement such crucial initiatives.”

Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said: “The opening of the new paediatric infectious diseases department is an important step in ensuring the proper level of medical services for our young citizens. This facility was supposed to be restored before the war as part of a state programme, but the Russian invasion disrupted those plans. We are sincerely grateful to our partners, the EIB, the EU and UNDP, for their invaluable support in bringing this critical project for the health of Zhytomyr’s children to life. Thanks to modern equipment and increased capacity, the new department will provide high-quality medical services across the region.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “EIB is dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s recovery through investments in critical infrastructure, from schools and hospitals to roads and energy. I am proud that this healthcare project will improve access to medical care for children of Zhytomyr Oblast and strengthen local health services, especially in managing infectious diseases, as both the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war have underscored the critical need for a resilient healthcare system to respond to crises.”

Rémi Duflot, Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said: “The European Union is committed to supporting Ukraine’s recovery, and this project is an example of our commitment. By investing in critical healthcare infrastructure for children, who are Ukraine's future, we are not only responding to immediate needs, but also making it possible to tackle health challenges going forward. Modernised and upgraded as it is now, this paediatric infectious diseases unit will be capable of providing high-quality medical care for children in Zhytomyr Oblast.”

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said: “UNDP is honoured to support Ukrainian cities in implementing recovery programmes backed by the EIB and the EU. We help strengthen critical infrastructure, ensuring that communities have the resources they need to rebuild, recover, and enhance their resilience. I am glad that the Zhytomyr Regional Tuberculosis Dispensary in Guiva now has this new paediatric infectious diseases department, providing essential healthcare to the children.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

EIB Global is the EIB Group's specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one third of the overall target of this EU initiative. With Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

EIB recovery programme in Ukraine

The upgrade of the paediatric infectious diseases department at the Zhytomyr Regional Tuberculosis Dispensary in the village of Guiva, Zhytomyr Oblast, was carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, one of the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) multi-sectoral recovery framework loans. Overall, the EIB is supporting three recovery programmes totalling €640 million, empowering local authorities to refurbish social infrastructure and improve living conditions for internally displaced persons and their host communities.

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine coordinates these programmes in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, while the reconstruction projects are managed by local government bodies. With the support from the EU, UNDP in Ukraine provides technical assistance, ensuring the effective and efficient implementation of the initiatives.