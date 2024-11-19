Ukraine: EIB provides €14.5 million to support municipal projects in war-torn cities of Mykolaiv and Dnipro

EIB

As the war in Ukraine marks its 1 000 th day, the EIB continues its steadfast support for the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

The €14.5 million in EU guarantee-supported funds aim to enhance municipal infrastructure in Dnipro and Mykolaiv, including water supply and wastewater treatment systems and street lighting.

This financial support is part of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, through which over €2 billion has already been provided to Ukraine since 2022.

In the 1 000 days since Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has received steadfast support from the European Union and its financial arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB). Working in close partnership with the European Commission, the EIB is playing a key role in Ukraine’s recovery through targeted and impactful initiatives. As part of its Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, the EIB is providing another €14.5 million in EU guarantee-backed funds to enhance critical municipal infrastructure. This includes water supply and wastewater treatment systems in Mykolaiv and public lighting in Dnipro.

Out of this funding, €7.8 million is dedicated to rehabilitating and modernising of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment facilities of the city of Mykolaiv, which are operated by Municipal Enterprise Mykolaiv Vodokanal. This project will enable considerable progress towards meeting national and EU standards for wastewater discharge, enhance longer-term sustainability and resilience, and address the water shortages caused by Russian shelling that has severely damaged Mykolaiv’s water supply infrastructure. This makes the project especially critical for the city’s recovery.

The remaining €6.7 million was allocated to Dnipro under the EIB’s Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP), with the goal being to upgrade street lighting by replacing outdated sodium lamps with energy-efficient LED systems. This modernisation will cut energy usage, lower maintenance and operational costs, and enhance safety by improving visibility and security for both pedestrians and drivers.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “1000 days of war mark a grim milestone, yet they remind us of the unbreakable strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people as they continue to rebuild, work, and move forward despite immense challenges. The EIB’s support remains steadfast — from restoring vital municipal infrastructure to fostering economic recovery. Together with our EU partners, we stand firmly with Ukraine, committed to supporting its journey to rebuild stronger and achieve EU membership.”

European Commission Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said: “Russia’s unlawful aggression against Ukraine is causing inhuman conditions for Ukrainian people, such as destroyed infrastructure and water shortages. Today’s EIB funding for municipal projects in Mykolaiv and Dnipro, guaranteed by the EU, will provide so much needed support for the recovery of the cities, making them safer and more resilient. As the war enters 1 000th day this week, the EIB and the Commission remain standing by Ukrainian side.”

Mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkevych said: “Mykolaiv is facing urgent challenges in securing a reliable water supply and wastewater treatment services, and together with the government, we are doing everything possible to resolve this. With the financial support of the EIB, we can accelerate the restoration of our water and sewerage infrastructure, greatly improving access for our residents and advancing the city’s recovery.”

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov said: “Despite the regular shelling of Dnipro, our task is to ensure normal life in the city – as much as possible under wartime conditions. Thanks to the support of international partners, we now have more resources to make this possible. The €6.7 million from the EIB will be used to upgrade our street lighting, enhancing safety, reducing energy costs, and improving the overall quality of life for our citizens by ensuring well-lit, secure streets even in the darkest times.”