80% of French respondents say they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, EIB survey finds

Eight in ten respondents in France recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Among the challenges facing their countries, respondents ranked climate change second only to the cost of living. Many believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

97% of French respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 56% say it needs to be prioritised.

88% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

France has seen some major flooding events this year. The most severe was on 11 March, when violent storms in southern France caused floods that killed five people. The French government has labelled more than 300 communes in the country as natural disaster zones due to droughts and floods caused by climate change.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“Adapting to climate change is essential, not only to protect lives, but also to seize a significant economic opportunity that will directly support the well-being of the French people,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for climate action and development at the Bank. “By making the necessary investments today, we can protect communities, create quality jobs and strengthen local economies. Acting quickly will increase the resilience of our societies and reduce the long-term costs of inaction. For the EIB Group, adaptation is a key priority. We stand ready to provide financing and advisory services to strengthen the climate resilience of regions, cities and businesses.”

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In France, 1 008 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A national priority

French respondents say that climate change is the second-biggest challenge facing their country, after the rising cost of living.

97% of them recognise the need to adapt to climate change (compared to an average of 94% for the European Union).

A majority – 56%, compared to 50% for the EU – view adaptation to climate change as a priority for France in the coming years.

Adapting to climate change is also seen as an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

90% of French respondents – compared to the EU average of 86% – say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

88% – compared to an EU average of 85% – believe that that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

The impact of climate change and new habits French respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required: 80% have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years (equal to the EU average). 56% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 39% have experienced droughts and 31% have seen heavy storms or hail. The highest exposure to extreme weather events was reported by residents of Hauts-de-France for flooding (44%), and by residents of Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur for droughts (59% and 52%, respectively) and forest fires (35% each). Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences: 61% of French respondents reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 17% were impacted by power cuts or energy supply issues, 16% suffered from health issues like heat stroke or respiratory problems, 15% saw forests or natural spaces near their homes destroyed, and 15% faced transportation disruptions like road closures, impassable bridges or delays in public transport. French respondents are well aware of the need to adapt: 80% of them recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change (compared to an average of 72% for the European Union).

39% think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

28% say they will have to move to a cooler region or country. To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 63% of French respondents feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively (although this figure is 8 points below the EU average). However, a majority (56%, compared to 60% for the EU) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts. Adaptation priorities French respondents identified the following key priorities for local climate adaptation: 41% propose planting more climate-resilient vegetation (vs. 35% for the EU).

37% highlight cooling cities down (vs. 42% for the EU).

36% cite improving the insulation of homes and buildings (vs. 28% for the EU). When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations: A third (32%) think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

Another third (31%) think everyone should pay equally.

15% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes. When asked who should receive support first: 41% believe that everyone should benefit equally.

27% think that the elderly should be prioritised.

21% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.