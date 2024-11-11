Nearly two-thirds of Belgian respondents recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, EIB survey finds

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Most respondents in Belgium recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Among the challenges facing Greece, respondents ranked climate change second only to the cost of living. Many believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

94% of Belgian respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 51% say it needs to be prioritised.

81% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

However, 57% (close to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

In 2024, Belgium faced extreme weather events like severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the summer, with flooding that caused significant disruptions in Brussels and the province of Antwerp. The country also saw days of almost tropical heat, with temperatures soaring to 30.5°C in July. Wallonia was also hit by violent, localised meteorological phenomena: In late September a tornado struck the town of Beauvechain, with winds strong enough to tear the roofs off of buildings. Another tornado had caused extensive damage in the communities of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver and Putte (province of Antwerp) earlier in the year, in January.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the costs of climate change are increasingly apparent. According to a recent report by the European Environment Agency[1], Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Belgium, 1 008 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A national priority

Belgian respondents say that climate change is the second-biggest challenge facing their country, after the rising cost of living.

94% of them recognise the need to adapt to climate change (close to the EU average).

51% (close to the EU average of 50%) consider climate adaptation a priority for their country in the coming years, while 43% think it is important but not a priority.

Adapting to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

85% say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

81% believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

The impact of climate change and new habits

Belgian respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

72% (8 points below the EU average) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 40% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 31% have seen severe storms or hail and 31% have been impacted by flooding (11 points above the EU average).

Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:

60% of Belgian respondents (8 points above the EU average) report having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 19% were impacted by transportation disruptions, 18% suffered from health issues like heat stroke or respiratory problems, and 18% faced property damage (for example, roof damage) due to flooding, landslides or soil erosion.

Belgians respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:

65% (7 points below the EU average) recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

34% think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

21% (compared to the EU average of 28%) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. 63% of Belgian respondents (8 points below the EU average of 71%) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 57% (close to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Belgian respondents identified the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

45% (6 points above the EU average of 39%) cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

37% (5 points above the EU average of 42%) propose cooling cities down.

35% mention planting vegetation that is more resilient to climate change.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

Just over a third (35%) think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change

26% (6 points below the EU average of 32%) think everyone should pay equally.

19% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should be the first to receive adaptation assistance:

25% (3 points below the EU average of 28%) think elderly people should be prioritised.

40% (2 points above the EU average) believe that everyone should benefit equally.

21% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond national priorities. 55% (close to the EU average of 57%) of Belgian respondents recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Belgium

In Belgium, the EIB is supporting climate adaptation and climate mitigation projects on a local, regional and national level that have a direct and everyday impact on businesses and people. In 2023, the EIB Group invested a record €2.4 billion in Belgium – nearly 80% of which went to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.

The Bank is boosting capacity for renewable energy generation, as well as investing in green technologies to accelerate the integration of clean energy into the grid, and is also supporting projects to improve energy efficiency to make our homes and workplaces more sustainable. It is leading investments in sustainable mobility solutions, joining forces with public authorities to develop and deploy low-emissions public transport projects like metro lines and tramways – for example, a new metro line in Brussels and a tram in Liège. It also invests in the private sector to support projects for urban renovation, and for sustainable mobility solutions like safer, lower-carbon road transport.

The EIB partners with commercial banks and financial institutions to ensure that small and medium businesses can access the finance they need for investments in energy efficiency and climate adaptation projects, and to accelerate the green transition. By supporting a wide range of investment projects today, it aims to help Belgium become more resilient to climate challenges while ensuring benefits for its population.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency’s home page (europa.eu).