Germany: EIB supports affordable housing in Bremen

GEWOBA

Housing company GEWOBA is building almost 500 new rental flats and is investing to decarbonise its existing housing stock.

The EIB is providing €125 million in co-financing for the project to increase the supply of affordable housing that meets energy efficiency standards.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is granting a €125 million loan to housing-company GEWOBA AG Wohnen und Bauen in Bremen. The loan supports an extensive €500 million building and renovation project to increase the supply of affordable and climate-friendly housing in Bremen and Bremerhaven by the company that is majority-owned by the two municipalities. The flats will meet the high energy efficiency standards set out by the European Union and at least meet the German energy standard of KfW Efficiency House 55.

According to the current plans, almost 500 new flats will be built, most of which will be accessible for people with reduced mobility. As part of the project, there will be a new kindergarten for around 60 children, as well as assisted-living communities and a day centre for 15 elderly people. In addition, over 2 000 existing flats will undergo energy-related renovation works. The price of rent per square metre for the new flats may not exceed €6.80 for subsidised flats and €9.00 for rent-capped flats.

Bremen is a growing city, with its population expected to rise from today`s 685 000 inhabitants to 705 000 by 2035. Although the state of Bremen is in good economic shape overall, it has the highest unemployment rate of all federal states of Germany at 10%, and a high proportion of its residents earn low incomes.

As in many cities in Germany, rent prices have increased in recent years. As the biggest rental housing provider in Bremen and Bremerhaven, GEWOBA is steering away from this trend, charging an average rent price of €6.94 per square metre (excluding bills) and an average of €7.94 per square metre for new rental contracts in existing flats.

“The project is helping to ensure that a vibrant city can continue to grow and be liveable for families with children and the elderly”, says EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer. “Together with our partner GEWOBA, we are facing up to the social challenge in German and European cities and continuing to create affordable and climate-friendly housing.”

The new flats are set to be highly energy efficient and will contribute to the European Union’s climate and environmental sustainability goals. They will help to reduce the amount of CO 2 emitted from buildings and will support Bremen on its path to climate neutrality. They will also encourage social inclusion, as demonstrated by the emphasis on accessibility, and will create more housing options in the city for people on low and moderate incomes.

“We are pleased to have a partner at our side in the form of the EIB, which is pursuing the same climate and social objectives as we are,” said Member of the Executive Board of GEWOBA Anja Passlack.

Background information

The EIB Group is the long-term lending institution of the European Union. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives and works closely with other EU institutions and bodies to advance shared priorities such as equitable growth and a just transition towards climate neutrality. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023, of which €8.6 billion in Germany.

The EIB Group has been providing financing and advisory services to the housing sector for 25 years. In the last five years alone, it has provided around €13.4 billion to support sustainable urban development and modernisation projects. Together with the European Commission, the EIB will increase its commitment to affordable housing in the coming years.

GEWOBA AG Wohnen und Bauen in Bremen was founded in 1924 with the aim of making decent housing available for broad sections of the population – a mission that is still enshrined in its statute today. With around 43 000 rental apartments, GEWOBA is the largest rental housing provider in the state of Bremen and is majority-owned by the municipality. Its core business is value-based management and looking to the future to further develop its diverse housing portfolio. For decades, it has invested in extensive maintenance and modernisation projects, and expands its portfolio with new, high-quality buildings when required.