New agreements signed to extend to Ukraine the EU unified 112 emergency system, reinforce energy security and boost EU-Ukraine trade

​ EIB Group President Nadia Calvino announces new support for Ukraine, alongside EU Commissioner Gentiloni and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Marchenko on the margins of IMF/World Bank Group meetings.

€ 52 million of new EU investments committed for the 112 emergency system to unify Ukraine’s police, ambulance, fire brigade and emergency gas services for faster, life-saving assistance.

President Calvino updates partners on the EU’s fully subscribed €300 million export credit guarantee facility , which will boost EU-Ukraine trade and support Ukraine’s economic recovery.

€600 million energy rescue plan for Ukraine, supported by EU guarantees and member state contributions, was presented at the Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable in Washington to secure critical energy infrastructure and ensure reliable power and heating as winter approaches.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, in collaboration with the European Commission and the Government of Ukraine, announced key initiatives to support Ukraine’s recovery and resilience on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group. These include supporting the rollout of the EU unified 112 emergency system, securing critical energy infrastructure and facilitating EU exports to Ukraine.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, witnessed by Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, announced a €52 million EU investment to support the rollout of the EU 112 emergency number and call system in Ukraine. This investment includes a €12 million EU grant, confirmed by signing today a statement finalising the contribution agreement, and a planned €40 million EIB loan. The project will unify the country’s ambulance, police, fire brigade and emergency gas services under a single emergency response system designed to provide faster, life-saving assistance for citizens when they need them most. The initiative includes building state-of-the-art call centres and IT infrastructure, bringing Ukraine’s emergency services in line with European standards.

The EIB Group announced the full coverage for the €300 million pan-European export credit guarantee facility. Strong demand by EU companies is resulting in full subscription of the budget available, underscoring the strong demand for this key instrument in revitalising EU trade with Ukraine. Managed by the EIB Group’s risk-capital subsidiary, the European Investment Fund, alongside the European Commission under the InvestEU programme, the facility is designed to help European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-caps export to Ukraine. By reducing financial risks, it is boosting trade and playing a vital role in Ukraine’s economic recovery. Since its launch in July 2024, the facility has seen great interest, with demand from the EU export credit agencies fully subscribing the available budget ahead of the application period’s end. This reflects the strong commitment of EU businesses to Ukraine’s reconstruction and future growth.

Also highlighted in Washington was the recently approved energy rescue plan for Ukraine, which allocates up to €600 million in EU-backed financing for critical energy and heating projects as the country prepares for winter. The plan aims to repair and protect vital infrastructure, ensuring reliable power and heat for both citizens and businesses, while also strengthening the long-term resilience of Ukraine’s energy system.

Speaking from Washington, EIB President Nadia Calviño said, “Today, we reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine, especially ahead of the winter: we agreed to make EU funding available for a unified emergency response system in Ukraine, bringing together the fire, police, ambulance and emergency gas services, which is absolutely vital for the people. On top of this, we are helping to secure reliable energy supplies so people can stay warm, and businesses can function. The overwhelmingly positive response to our call for interest from EU companies wanting to export to Ukraine will reinforce vital economic ties and is a concrete example of how we are working together with the European Commission to bring Ukraine closer to European integration.”

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said, “The European Commission remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine's recovery and future integration in the EU. Today’s agreement on the 112 emergency system will improve public safety, while the energy rescue plan will help secure critical infrastructure ahead of the winter. The swift uptake of the export credit guarantee facility is a strong signal of the confidence European businesses have in Ukraine’s future. Together, these efforts are laying the foundation for a more secure Ukraine, and further deepening our economic ties, as Ukraine moves step by step along the road to EU accession.”

Welcoming the EU Bank’s support, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said, “Support from the EIB, our partner, is important for Ukraine. The €600 million energy plan is essential for safeguarding our critical energy infrastructure and ensuring that citizens and businesses have access to reliable power and heating, especially as winter approaches. We have also received confirmation that we can rely on financial support for the rollout of the 112 emergency number, which will enhance public safety by improving emergency response times. We also welcome the progress on the export credit guarantee facility, which will play a key role in boosting trade between Ukraine and the EU. We deeply appreciate the EIB’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s reconstruction and its vital contribution to our economic recovery.”

More information on the projects signed and announced:

Supporting the rollout of the EU 112 emergency system in Ukraine

The EIB and the European Commission have committed €52 million in EU funding for the rollout of the 112 emergency call system in Ukraine. This funding package consists of a €40 million loan from the EIB through the EU for Ukraine Fund, along with two EU grants: a €10 million investment grant and €2 million for technical assistance. This financial support will assist Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs in implementing the nationwide 112 emergency number and call system, unifying ambulance, police, fire brigade, and emergency gas services under a single emergency number, ensuring faster and more coordinated responses to emergencies, especially during the ongoing war.

Empowering EU exports to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic recovery

The European Investment Fund (EIF), the EIB Group’s risk-capital subsidiary, continues to advance the €300 million EU export credit guarantee facility, launched in July 2024 under the EU’s flagship investment programme, InvestEU. This pilot facility is aimed at reducing financial risks for European businesses exporting to Ukraine with the support of export credit agencies (ECAs), revitalising trade between the EU and Ukraine, and providing critical support for the country’s economic recovery.

Since its launch, the facility has seen strong demand, with the €300 million budget now fully subscribed well ahead of the deadline, driven by applications from export credit agencies (ECAs) across the EU. By fostering trade with Ukraine, this facility strengthens economic ties and enables European businesses to actively contribute to Ukraine’s economic recovery at a time when EU support is most critical. Additional applications from the ECAs can be received until end of the year.

Securing electricity and heating for Ukraine’s citizens and businesses

During the Sixth Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable, held as part of the World Bank–IMF Annual Meetings, EIB President Nadia Calviño emphasized the importance of the recently announced energy rescue plan for Ukraine. The plan allocates up to €600 million in EU financing to address Ukraine’s urgent energy and heating needs as winter approaches, while also strengthening the long-term resilience of the country’s energy system. Read more.