EIB at #AnnualMeetings24: Reinforcing the global financial architecture and deploying innovative instruments to support countries in crisis

President Nadia Calviño and EIB Group delegation join partners at International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington DC.

The EIB will announce new support for Ukraine and innovative financial instruments for countries on the frontline of climate change.

Alongside fellow Multilateral Development Banks, the EIB will play an active role in reinforcing the network of MDBs working more effectively as a system

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) President Nadia Calviño travels to Washington DC next week, heading an EIB delegation to the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

The EIB will announce new financing in Washington to support Ukraine and countries on the frontline of climate change. Accompanied by Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros, as well as the Director General of EIB Global Andrew McDowell, the delegation will join international partners to present fresh solutions and innovative financing in line with the European Union’s Global Gateway Agenda.

President Calviño said: “More than ever, the world needs joint solutions to the challenges we face. We need to cooperate and reinforce our joint tools to tackle high indebtedness, to support countries on the frontline of climate change, and build a fairer financial system. As the financial arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 member states, the EIB Group is playing its part. In Washington we are announcing new support for Ukraine. And alongside our partners we will also be signing new investments and backing innovative financing to support climate action and resilience. When we act together, we move further and faster.”

The EIB in Washington:

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and provides long-term finance for individual projects and strategic partnerships contributing to EU priorities and policy goals.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to investments outside the EU, building international partnerships and financing projects contributing to development and climate action EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.