EIB at #UNGA79: Strengthening the multilateral system, reinforcing investment in global health and climate finance

President Nadia Calviño leads EIB delegation to 79 th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The EIB will announce new initiatives on financing global health, and climate.

Multilateral Development Banks present latest climate finance effort of $125 billion.

At the 79th United Nations General Assembly, European Investment Bank (EIB) President Nadia Calviño will join partners and global leaders to present new solutions and innovative financing approaches to tackle global challenges.

The EIB initiatives include support for women’s health with the Gates Foundation, the launch of new investment plans to strengthen primary healthcare alongside the World Health Organisation (WHO). EIB President Calviño will be accompanied by Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros. She will be meeting heads of United Nations agencies, Multilateral Development Banks and leading private sector figures to explore ways of deepening collaboration.

President Calviño said: “We are proud to contribute to the UN Summit of the Future to create and scale up solutions for today’s challenges, paving the way for a stronger, more inclusive and connected multilateralism. That’s what we are here to do - with a focus on high-impact investments outside the EU – we are announcing new projects and initiatives alongside our partners to deliver primary health care, women’s health, as well as stepping up finance for climate action and resilience.”

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) today announced that their global climate finance reached a record high of $125 billion in 2023. Mobilised global private finance nearly doubled to $101 billion compared to 2022. The combined total climate finance from the MDBs, including the European Investment Bank, is more than double the amount provided in 2019, when MDBs announced their ambition to increase climate finance volumes over time at the United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for Climate Action and Just Transition at the EIB, said: “The combined efforts from the world's Multilateral Development Banks to deliver $125 billion in direct investments last year for climate action sends the strong message that the MDBs are working as a system to deliver and that the global community can count on MDBs, including the EIB, to accelerate global climate action. As the largest multilateral lender for climate action projects, the EIB will continue to support high impact operations such as breakthrough technologies, climate adaptation and a just transition for the most vulnerable to climate change. To make the green transition a success, we must make sure that climate action works for everybody.”

On 23rd September, Multilateral Banks will also come together in New York on the margins of the United Nations for a high-level roundtable on the new Health Impact Investment Platform for primary healthcare financing co-hosted by the EIB and the World Health Organisation. The roundtable will spotlight country-level action to boost community based health and vaccination. The event will be livestreamed on EIB and WHO channels.

Vice-President Thomas Östros, responsible for Health financing and Energy said: “Our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic showed that we can achieve more when we work together. It also highlighted the need for greater collaboration to address current global health challenges and to prepare for potential future emergencies. In the coming days, we will announce new initiatives that I believe will significantly enhance the health of communities worldwide”.

EIB at UNGA

The EIB delegation will be participating in a number of events on the margins of the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA). President Calviño and Vice-President Fayolle will take part in a Project Syndicate event on Climate Finance on Sunday 22nd September which also includes Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, Marina Silva, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Brazil, Mafalda Duarte, Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund and Mukhtar Babayev, President-Designate of COP29 and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

A fireside chat on 23rd September 11.00 EDT between President Calviño and WHO Director-General Dr.Tedros Ghebreyesus will be livestreamed on UN and EIB channels, as part of the SDG Media Zone events.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.