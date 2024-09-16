Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Lithuania: Kaunas to get modern and greener heating with €35 million support from EIB

16 September 2024
Kauno Energija
  • Upgrade of heating and distribution network in Kaunas, Lithuania to increase use of renewable energy for heat generation, reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.
  • Investment in Lithuania’s No. 2 city to accelerate decoupling of domestic economy from fossil fuels and bolster regional cohesion.  
  • EIB financing protected by guarantee from European Commission`s InvestEU plan.

Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.

The project involves refurbishing and expanding the district pipeline network, adding heat storage tanks and incorporating renewable energy sources such as biomass for heat and hot water generation as well as solar power for electricity. It will improve energy consumption, increase the energy mix and reduce reliance on imported natural gas, accelerating the transformation of Lithuania and the European Union into a carbon-neutral economy.

Around 400,000 people living in Kaunas, Kaunas district and Jurbarkas stand to benefit from the project along with thousands of local small and medium-sized businesses.

“This project is very good news for Kaunas, for Lithuania and for the EU,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. “Living standards in Kaunas will improve with an efficient, reliable and more sustainable district heating network. Operations like this are also major steps towards an energy-independent EU.”

"The loan agreement with the EIB represents a vote of confidence and a consistent continuation of investments in the company's development,” said Tomas Garasimavičius, General Director of AB Kauno Energija. “With this second phase of investments, we will complete the implementation of major technological innovations and the city's strategic climate change management objectives. The projects implemented represent a major technological renewal of the company, ensuring reliable, sustainable and efficient heat production and supply."

Towards energy-independent EU

The EIB investment in Kaunas contributes to the independence of the EU energy sector and the Energy Union priorities, one of the key objectives of European Commission`s InvestEU plan.   InvestEU guarantees allow the EIB to invest more in projects across Europe.

The project in Kaunas also advances Lithuania’s National Energy and Climate targets and the REPowerEU plan.

Background Information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2023. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400,000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Accord. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil-fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support  €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery and growth. It also helps mobilise private investments for the European Union’s policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. The InvestEU programme brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments currently available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

About Kauno Energija

Established in 1963, AB Kauno Energija is the second-largest district heat (DH) production and supply company in Lithuania, based on the number of customers, amount of heat supplied, and turnover. The company serves as the DH system operator for over 124,000 users in Kaunas city, Kaunas district, and Jurbarkas.

AB Kauno Energija holds approximately 20% of the Lithuanian DH supply market. The company has a total power generation capacity of 590 MW and heat supply pipelines spanning more than 450 km. With around 350 employees, the company is committed to providing efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

Aligned with Lithuania's National Energy Strategy, AB Kauno Energija aims to achieve CO2-free heat generation by 2050. The company is actively implementing low-emission innovative technologies and adopting preventive measures to reduce its environmental impact.

The company's shareholders include Kaunas city municipality (92.84%), Kaunas district municipality (3.75%), Jurbarkas district municipality (1.74%), and other small shareholders (1.67%).

Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
Kaunas District Heating Upgrade
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
©Kauno Energija
Download original
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
Kaunas District Heating Upgrade
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
©Kauno Energija
Download original
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
Kaunas District Heating Upgrade
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
©Kauno Energija
Download original
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
Kaunas District Heating Upgrade
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
©Kauno Energija
Download original
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
Kaunas District Heating Upgrade
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
©Kauno Energija
Download original
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
Kaunas District Heating Upgrade
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
©Kauno Energija
Download original
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
Kaunas District Heating Upgrade
Kauno Energija, the district utility company in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, will upgrade and extend its district heating and hot water supply system with €35 million in support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB loan  for the energy improvements in Kaunas, which is Lithuania’s second-biggest city and is located in the central part of the country, is backed by a guarantee from the European Commission’s InvestEU programme.
©Kauno Energija
Download original

Related project(s)

KAUNAS DISTRICT HEATING UPGRADE

The operation consists of the financing of a three-year investment programme concerning the upgrade and extension of the district heating networks in Kaunas city and several other, smaller municipalities, including the modernisation of existing and construction of new heat generation assets.

Signed | 12/09/2024

Contact

Kristiina Randmaa

Press Office

Reference

2024-339-EN

Share

Related tags

  • environment
  • Thomas ÖSTROS
  • REPowerEU
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases

15 August 2020

Lithuania: EU support for more efficient city heating in Kaunas

On August 7, AB Kauno Energija, managed by Kaunas Municipality, signed a €55 million loan agreement with the EIB. The loan will be used to finance the company's investment program over the coming 5 years. In this period, the company plans to invest in the implementation of innovative heat and cooling production facilities using renewable energy sources, digitisation of processes, as well as modernisation of pipelines and construction of new pipelines.

Institutional Thomas ÖSTROS Management committee Circular economy Lithuania European Union Global development Climate and environment Energy
5 December 2016

Lithuania: European support for cheaper and cleaner heat and power

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a EUR 190 million loan agreement with Lietuvos Energija for the greenfield construction of new combined-heat-and-power (CHP) plants in Vilnius. The project is expected to lower municipal waste landfilling, decrease energy prices as well as cut emissions and improve the security of energy supply in the country. The EIB loan is guaranteed under the “Investment plan for Europe” of the Juncker Commission. 

Environment InvestEU EFSI impact Circular economy Lithuania European Union Global development Climate and environment Energy
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.