Czech Republic: EIB Group President Calviño in Prague: Discussing Shared Priorities and Investments on the Ground

EIB

The President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Nadia Calviño, is visiting the Czech Republic today to discuss strategic priorities and future financing opportunities.

It is her first official visit to the country, in the context of her tour to the 27 European Member States. During her visit, President Calviño will meet with key Czech leaders, including Minister of Finance Zbyněk Stanjura, Minister of Transport Martin Kupka and Deputy Finance Minister Marek Mora. She will also tour key infrastructure projects backed by the EIB Group, including the main railway station in Prague, accompanied by Deputy Director General of Správa železnic Tomáš Čoček and Minister Kupka, to see the ongoing modernization of the railway line between Praha-Bubny and Praha-Výstaviště.

President Calviño stated, “The EIB will continue to be a key partner of the Czech Republic, investing in flagship projects for the modernization of the transport and energy infrastructures and also helping address top priorities such as affordable housing. The EIB has invested close to €30 billion in the country since 1992, improving people´s lives and fostering economic growth and social cohesion.”

2023 was a record year for the EIB Group in the Czech Republic – EIB Group financing reached €1.88 billion.

Key Strategic EIB priorities

The EIB Group’s Strategic Roadmap for investment aligns with the Czech Republic’s national priorities, focusing on areas such as climate action, infrastructure development, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Recent projects financed by the EIB Group in the Czech Republic reflect these goals.

The financing arm of the European Union has been instrumental in supporting the Czech Republic’s transition to a low-carbon economy. Flagship projects financed by the EIB Group include the modernization of district heating in Brno and the installation of solar panels on industrial buildings, contributing to the country’s energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

The EIB has invested €7 billion into the strategically important Czech railway infrastructure to date, backing its modernization. This investment aims to enhance the quality and capacity of rail transport, making it a greener and more efficient alternative to road transport.

The EIB has also provided significant financing to support Czech SMEs, particularly in the areas of research, development, and innovation. The recent €90 million loan to Rohlik, a leading Czech e-commerce company, under the Scale-Up Initiative, exemplifies the EIB’s commitment to fostering innovation and digital transformation.

Additionally, the EIB has been actively involved in advisory services through the ELENA (European Local Energy Assistance) program. In early 2023, an agreement was signed to support energy efficiency projects in public buildings across the Czech Republic. This initiative is expected to lead to significant energy savings and contribute to the country's sustainability goals.

Deepening Cooperation and Expanding Investments

Looking ahead, the EIB plans to deepen its cooperation with the Czech Republic by aligning future investments with the country’s strategic goals. This includes continued support for renewable energy projects, further modernization of transport infrastructure, and enhanced financing for SMEs to drive innovation and competitiveness. The EIB is also committed to supporting affordable housing initiatives, ensuring that all citizens benefit from sustainable and inclusive growth.

Background information

About the EIB and the Czech Republic

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union. It finances sound investments contributing to EU policy goals. The EIB Group invested €1.88 billion in the Czech Republic in 2023, supporting regional development and boosting economic resilience while also enhancing environmental sustainability and improving quality of life.