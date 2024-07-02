Poland: EIB Group inaugurates digital hub in Warsaw

EIB Group invests in digital transformation by opening IT Centre of Excellence in Warsaw.

IT hub will support all EIB services globally.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group inaugurated an IT Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Warsaw to expand the group’s cloud, cybersecurity and other digital capabilities.

“Opening a new IT hub in Warsaw underlines the important role of Poland for the EIB Group’s development,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “Our ambition is to make the Centre of Excellence an attractive workplace that offers opportunities and attracts new talents. The centre will not only broaden our IT capabilities but also ensure we continue to deliver digital solutions for our clients.”

The CoE will improve the EIB Group’s global activities through new expertise, greater innovation and wider collaboration.



"We are very excited about the establishment of our Center of Excellence in Warsaw, with tangible advantages including the infusion of niche expertise to our existing teams, access to a larger IT talent pool and resilience in our operating model,” said EIB Group Chief Digital Officer Kaisu Christie. “We're thrilled to have our new colleagues in Warsaw join our IT family, working together with our Luxembourg teams to revolutionize the way we operate and drive innovation.”



The CoE has four areas of focus:

Cloud: strengthen cloud capabilities and support ”Cloud First” strategy,

M365: establish cybersecurity activities and M365 capabilities,

Pega: bring on board Pega skills to support and accelerate strategic business projects,

Compatible: strengthen capabilities to support market and financial-risk applications

Background information

EIB Group in Poland: Facts and Figures

Poland has consistently been one of the main beneficiaries of EIB Group financing. Last year, EIB Group investments of nearly €5.1 billion provided targeted financing for key Polish priorities. EIB results in 2023: Poland received €5.1 billion from EIB Group in 2023 to bolster economy

Overall, the EIB has invested nearly €100 billion in financing for projects that improve people’s lives and that support the country’s economy.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2023.

These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400,000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

Under its Climate Bank Roadmap, over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This key priority underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.