France: EIB invests €150 million in EDF’s €3 billion green bond issue on 11 June 2024

14 June 2024
  • This is the first time that the EIB has participated in an EDF green bond issue.
  • The funds raised will finance investment in adapting the electrical grid to the needs of the energy transition.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has invested €150 million in a €3 billion multi-tranche senior green bond issue from energy company EDF. The EIB investment applies to the longer-term (20-year) bond tranche, with the EIB's contribution representing 12% of the financing for this €1.25 billion tranche.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “The EIB is a very longstanding partner of EDF and is very happy to contribute to the success of the major operation to finance the energy transition. As a public sector bank, it is our role to back major financing to make energy production in France and across Europe greener.”

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its 27 Member States. It provides loans to the public and private sectors for sound investment contributing to EU policy goals. In 2023, France received more EIB financing for the energy and green transition than any other country, with an overall investment of €6.9 billion for renewable energy, clean mobility and energy efficiency.

Contact

Andrea Morawski

Press Office

Reference

2024-206-EN

