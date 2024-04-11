Poland: Maspex Group gets EIB financing for energy efficiency and water upgrades

EIB and Maspex Group sign a €42 million deal to upgrade production plants.

Investments to occur in PV panels, increased energy efficiency of production and wastewater treatment.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €42 million to Maspex Group, a leading producer of beverages and food in central and southeastern Europe, for energy upgrades and for construction of a wastewater treatment plant. The investments will improve energy efficiency, enable renewable-power generation and recycle used water in manufacturing plants in Poland and Romania. The new financing follows three EIB agreements with Maspex Group totalling €211 million.

“We are glad to continue our co-operation with the Maspex Group,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “Investing in modern and climate friendly production processes not only increases Maspex’s production capacity but also strengthens its competitiveness on the very demanding EU market.”

Maspex is strengthening sustainability by investing in technological advances in energy and raw- materials efficiency. The planned projects are in Polish and Romanian regions covered by EU cohesion policy.



“We are glad that further investments implemented in our Group will be co-financed with funds received from the European Investment Bank. The continued partnership between the EIB and Maspex underlines the trust and strong relationship between our institutions. We also hope for further fruitful cooperation in the future. - said Maspex Group Chief Financial Officer Rafał Gruszeczka.

In 2023, green financing made up 55% of the EIB’s total financing, meeting its commitment as the EU climate bank to devote at least 50% of resources to climate action. Green financing for Poland increased from 49% of total financing for the country in 2022 to 52% in 2023.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2023. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Accord. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

Maspex Group is the largest private company in the food industry in Poland and one of the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. It is one of the market leaders for juices, nectars and beverages in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania and the leading manufacturer in Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Latvia. It is a leader in the Romanian water market, and in the Polish market for pasta, jams and sauces. It is a leading manufacturer of ketchup, ready meals and vegetable preserves in Poland and instant products in Central and Eastern Europe. Maspex is the market leader for vodka and the largest importer of foreign spirits in Poland (Grant’s, Glenfiddich and Tullamore D.E.W., Metaxa, Jägermeister, Cointreau, Campari, Aperol, Remy Martin, Carlo Rossi and Barefoot). Maspex’s main brands are Tymbark, Kubuś, Tarczyn, Caprio, Nestea, Dr Witt, Tiger, Alcalia, Lubella, Łowicz, Krakus, Kotlin, Włocławek, Puchatek, Ekland, DecoMorreno and Cremona. Plusssz, Żubrówka, Soplica, Absolwent and Bols are clear leaders in their categories, trusted by consumers not only in Poland, but also in other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Maspex products are exported to over 60 countries around the world.